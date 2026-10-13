Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Rich' and 'Entitled' Kelly Clarkson for Brooklyn Store Drama: 'This Is Way Too Defensive'

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Megyn Kelly is weighing in on Kelly Clarkson's public dispute with a Brooklyn boutique, accusing the singer of acting “entitled” after a visit to the store didn't go as planned. During a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the political commentator criticized Clarkson for taking her complaints about Art of Play to social media. The specialty shop sells unusual novelty items, including a $15,000 singing and dancing bird that became the center of their disagreement.

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Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly criticized Kelly Clarkson over her public dispute with Brooklyn boutique Art of Play, accusing the singer of acting ‘entitled.’

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“Yeah, Kelly! She slammed the ball in the end zone, saying, ‘I'm rich.’ That's really what she was [saying]. ‘I'm f------ Kelly Clarkson. I am rich, and you dumba----- turned me away like I couldn't afford your, as it turns out, $15,000 animatronic bird,” Kelly ranted. “This is way too defensive. Kelly Clarkson needs an intervention by some PR person... My dear, put down the phone. It's time for a visit to the therapist, not to X, to work out some of these issues that you seem to be suffering from.”

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Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE

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Kelly Accused Clarkson of Celebrity Entitlement

Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE The disagreement centered on ‘Molly,’ a $15,000 singing and dancing bird that the store said was permanently attached to its wall and ‘not for sale.’

Kelly argued that the disagreement reflected a broader issue with fame, suggesting that even well-liked celebrities can become accustomed to receiving special treatment. “I really think this is a story about celebrity culture and how, I'm sorry, even the nice ones, and I think Kelly Clarkson probably is or was, wind up believing their you know what doesn't stink, and they do walk into establishments expecting to be treated like they're special. And what she calls ‘less than,’ I guarantee you, is what the rest of us call normal. Like, you can't have it. You can have one in Seattle, or you can have a cheaper version for two. What do you want?” she added. Kelly also stated: “It's actually a very interesting phenomenon because Kelly Clarkson is not particularly controversial. It's not like she's been a strong political voice, etc. She's been openly supporting Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and says she's a Democrat, but she's not like in your face with it. Though she was raised a Republican in Texas, she has since abandoned all that, and the internet felt very strongly about her behavior, and I agree. I have to say.” Kelly accused the "Since U Been Gone" singer of overlooking the possible impact of her post on a small business. “And that this $15,000 bird on the wall was nothing to her, and did not give any thought to the consequences of possibly ruining a much less powerful, less well-off small shop in Brooklyn with this tweet, and decided to complain Marie Antoinette style about the fact that they wouldn't bow down and immediately give her for 15 grand a stupid electronic bird on the wall, and the internet is angry at her for behaving this way. The memes are like the greatest thing I've seen in a long time…” she vented.

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Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a… — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 10, 2026 Source: @KELLYCLARKSON/X Kelly Clarkson slammed the Brooklyn store Art of Play on X.

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Clarkson's Complaint Sparked a Response From Art of Play

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson claimed an employee made assumptions about what she could afford during her visit to the shop.

The controversy began when Clarkson shared her experience at the store on social media. “Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she wrote on X. “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale.” The post quickly drew attention, prompting Art of Play to share its version of what happened the following day. “Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here,” the store said. The shop maintained that “Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale” because it is part of the shop's setup.

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Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with 👍 so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me… pic.twitter.com/9PEhUWnIOt — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 11, 2026 Source: @KELLYCLARKSON/X

Art of Play Responded to the Online Backlash

Source: @KELLYCLARKSON/X Art of Play shared its own account of the encounter and said the celebrity's post brought widespread attention to its small business.