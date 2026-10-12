NEWS The View's Sara Haines Claims Kelly Clarkson Was 'No Longer Looking for a Solution' After Going 'Nuclear' on Social Media Over Brooklyn Store Drama Source: MEGA The hosts of 'The View' debated Kelly Clarkson's viral dispute with a Brooklyn store over a $15,000 mechanical bird. Taylor Camp Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:57 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Clarkson's bizarre feud with a Brooklyn store over a $15,000 mechanical bird has caught the attention of the women of The View, and they're questioning whether the singer should have taken her frustrations public. During the Monday, October 12, episode, Whoopi Goldberg explained that Clarkson accused a store employee of insinuating she couldn't afford the bird, while the business insisted the item wasn't for sale. "Should all this be playing out on social media?" Goldberg asked.

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Sara Haines Says Kelly Clarkson Went 'Nuclear'

Source: MEGA Sara Haines questioned whether Kelly Clarkson was seeking a resolution after taking her complaint to social media.

Sara Haines acknowledged that Clarkson rarely complains publicly but questioned her decision to share the disagreement online. "I think when you go nuclear and put it on social media, you are no longer looking for a solution," she argued. "She's defending her reputation and integrity, they are defending the store, and it becomes a t-- for tat fight that ends up being negative." Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed, admitting she initially understood both sides. "But the back and forth, what we are doing, guys?" she questioned.

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Ana Navarro Warns About Kelly Clarkson's Influence

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro warned that celebrities with massive followings should consider how public criticism affects small business.

Ana Navarro expressed concern about the impact Clarkson's massive following could have on the small business. "When you have a platform of millions of followers, and Kelly Clarkson has millions and millions and millions more than I do, you have to be careful," she explained. Navarro warned that celebrities wield an "uneven" amount of power and could unintentionally hurt working people. "With everything that's going on in the world, we have to fight over a bird?" she asked.

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Sunny Hostin Calls the Dispute a 'Champagne Problem'

Source: MEGA Sunny Hostin described Kelly Clarkson's shopping dispute as a 'champagne problem.'

Sunny Hostin suggested Clarkson should have handled the disagreement privately, stating, "It felt like a champagne problem to me that should have been handled kind of quietly." Hostin acknowledged that many people have experienced poor customer service but argued that publicly criticizing a business wasn't necessarily the answer. "I don't think this is a reflection of who she is as a person or who the store people are," she clarified. Despite her criticism, Hostin expressed hope that the situation would be resolved. "I think it was a misunderstanding, and I hope Kelly gets that bird," she added.

Whoopi Goldberg Encourages Everyone to Move On

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg encouraged both sides to move on.