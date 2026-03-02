Megyn Kelly Claims Meghan Markle Is 'Playing a Role' in Her Marriage to Prince Harry: 'She Doesn't Know Who She Is'
March 2 2026, Updated 10:24 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly isn’t holding back when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
On a recent episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly shared her unfiltered thoughts about the couple’s latest public outings, claiming the former actress has been “playing a role” since the beginning of her relationship with the Duke of Sussex, as "she doesn't know who she is."
According to Kelly, that’s why she believes Meghan struggles with negative press.
The commentary comes as Harry and Meghan continue to step out at high-profile events — despite once saying they wanted a quieter life in the U.S. Most recently, the pair had prime courtside seats at the all-star festivities at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on February 15, coordinating in sleek monochromatic outfits.
“She recently attended an NBA game and, because she doesn’t really like publicity, she sat courtside,” Kelly joked.
Critics quickly dissected a moment from the game that went viral online. In the clip, Harry appeared to be looking off to his left until Meghan gently touched his arm to get his attention. He then waved at the camera before turning away again.
“You can’t miss the, ‘Darling, this is the whole reason we’re here… Look into the d--- camera and get me my shot. If you’re not looking, then they’re not looking at me,'” Kelly posited. “That’s really what she is saying there.”
Podcast guest Maureen Callahan also weighed in.
“When you slow it down and you look at the minute he looks straight at the camera, there is a micro pause and his eyes look like he could kill,” she noted. “He looks like he doesn’t want to be there and he doesn’t want to be engaging with the media.”
Kelly went on to say that anyone who chooses life in the spotlight has to embrace both the praise and the criticism.
“If you put yourself out into the public sphere as a public figure… You have to accept that this is part of the deal… You really do have to know who you are to be able to handle this,” Kelly said. “And I think that is part of the problem with this woman. She doesn’t know who she is at all.”
The discussion also touched on Harry’s recent return to the U.K., where he testified in his case against the publisher of Daily Mail over alleged unlawful information gathering. He previously claimed the coverage caused “misery” for his wife.
“Even in that court proceeding, he was talking about how [Meghan] was treated abominably by the British press corps,” Kelly noted. “They made her an international star. They loved her in the beginning. [Harry] only started to get upset when she started to behave badly, and they wrote about that too.”
The host added, “I think her problem is she thought that this level of fame and a power marriage would fill the hole, but nothing is going to fill that hole. It is a black hole because it is a black hole of identity inside.”
Meanwhile, a source recently told OK! that Harry has fully embraced life as a stay-at-home dad in California and has little interest in the Hollywood scene surrounding his wife.
According to the insider, the royal prefers school drop-offs and beach days with the kids over red carpets and industry parties. Meghan, who shares Lilibet and Archie with Harry, is now widely viewed as the family’s primary earner through her media and business ventures.
"Harry has completely recalibrated his priorities. He is the one doing the morning routine, the pickups, the beach walks with the kids. In many ways, he is 100 percent a house husband, and he is comfortable with that," the source said.
The insider continued: "He genuinely dislikes the Hollywood circuit. Premieres, networking dinners, industry parties – that is not his natural habitat. He tolerates it for Meghan's sake, but it drains him. He would much rather be at home in Montecito than circulating in a ballroom full of executives. He is essentially now 100 percent a house husband as he basically hates the showbiz scene where his wife thrives."