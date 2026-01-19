Meghan Markle Will Only Return to the U.K. for Invictus Games With Husband Prince Harry on This One Condition
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to fly to Birmingham, United Kingdom, to launch the 2027 Invictus Games this July — but Meghan, 44, is reportedly only willing to return if her armed security is guaranteed, according to royal expert Kinsey Schofield.
"If Meghan were to travel to the U.K. under the current RAVEC protocol — which requires 30 days’ notice to assess threat levels — I am confident that both Harry and Meghan would receive armed security for an Invictus appearance," she told Fox News recently.
"However, the recent surge of headlines suggesting that Meghan will only return if RAVEC reverses its original ruling and grants automatic security appears to be an attempt to influence the committee’s latest threat assessment," the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered host went on.
Prince Harry Won Government-Funded Security Earlier This Month
"While Prince Harry receives armed protection during most of his U.K. visits, the issue for the couple is the lack of automatic armed security," she noted. "They object to having to request protection on a case-by-case basis. This outcome was clearly outlined as a consequence when they chose to step back from their roles as working members of the royal family."
Earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex, 41, scored a win in his fight to receive U.K. government-funded protection.
The Duke of Sussex Fears for His Family's Safety
Harry and Meghan will reportedly be allowed to have security paid for by the country during trips to the homeland following an official review from the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures.
The Spare author previously mentioned how he does not feel content bringing the Suits star and their two kids, Prince Archie 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to the U.K. out of fears for their safety.
The couple last came to Great Britain together in September 2022 to attend the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Harry has returned home several times solo since the memorial service.
Harry told the BBC last year how he would love to bring his family across the pond; however, it just didn't feel feasible to him due to protection concerns.
“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he said. “I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done.”