Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Sundance Screening Falls Flat: Empty Seats and High Ticket Prices

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Sundance documentary screening allegedly had noticeable empty seats.

Profile Image

Feb. 9 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Sunday morning, January 25, screening of their documentary Cookie Queens at the Sundance Film Festival, but the event did not sell out as anticipated.

The Eccles Theatre had noticeable empty seats during the screening, with about 150 remaining unoccupied when the film began. Ultimately, around 60 seats stayed vacant as a few wait-listed attendees gradually filled in.

A source revealed that the high cost of tickets, particularly the express badges priced at $6,900, may have deterred potential viewers. Many high-paying pass-holders opted not to attend the couple's screening, leading to the surprising number of open seats.

Despite the lack of a full house, Cookie Queens received an enthusiastic response from the audience. The documentary features young Girl Scouts from various regions across the United States on their quest to sell cookie boxes.

Meghan addressed the audience before the film began, stating, “Thank you so much for being here bright and early. I know some of you probably had late nights last night, so extra thanks for the effort.”

Other screenings at the festival saw significant attendance, with Olivia Wilde’s The Invite premiering to a packed house the previous night. Many ticket holders were turned away from that event, highlighting the stark contrast to the Sussexes’ screening.

This year’s Sundance has showcased a variety of films featuring well-known actors, with audiences eager to see stars like Olivia Colman and Natalie Portman. The less glamorous title Buddy, starring Cristin Milioti, also had a full house, leaving some attendees disappointed.

Meghan's appearance as an executive producer was notable, as she seldom speaks at Sundance events. She suggested that the audience may have been recovering from late-night festivities the night before. Cookie Queens even garnered additional publicity when the couple made a surprise appearance at another premiere in nearby Salt Lake City.

Despite their efforts, the Sussexes’ production company, Archewell Productions, has faced challenges recently. Their Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan will reportedly not return for Season 3, and the company reportedly has only a few employees remaining.

