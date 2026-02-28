Prince Harry 'Is Now 100 Percent a House Husband' as He 'Hates the Showbiz Scene'

Article continues below advertisement

OK! can reveal Prince Harry has fully embraced life as a stay-at-home father in California and has little appetite for the Hollywood whirl that surrounds his wife, Meghan Markle, according to sources who say the Duke of Sussex now prefers school runs to red carpets. Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, stepped back as working royals in January 2020 and relocated to the United States, eventually settling in Montecito, Calif., where they are raising their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

Six years on from their departure from royal duties, the couple's lives look markedly different from the tightly choreographed existence Harry once knew in the United Kingdom. Sources tell us while Harry appears content, there is an undeniable shift in roles within the household, with Meghan now widely viewed as the family's primary earner through media and business ventures. A source close to the couple said: "Harry has completely recalibrated his priorities. He is the one doing the morning routine, the pickups, the beach walks with the kids. In many ways, he is 100 percent a house husband, and he is comfortable with that." The insider continued: "He genuinely dislikes the Hollywood circuit. Premieres, networking dinners, industry parties – that is not his natural habitat. He tolerates it for Meghan's sake, but it drains him. He would much rather be at home in Montecito than circulating in a ballroom full of executives. He is essentially now 100 percent a house husband as he basically hates the showbiz scene where his wife thrives."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry reportedly hates the Hollywood circuit.

According to those familiar with his thinking, Harry's upbringing within the British royal family left him conflicted about public life. "He was born into an institution built on duty and visibility, but that does not mean he ever felt at ease in it," the source said. "California gives him space and anonymity he never truly had before." Yet others suggest the transition has not been without its tensions. One source said Harry's children are growing up largely removed from their royal heritage, and it "hurts him." Another insider added: "There are moments when he reflects on what Archie and Lilibet are missing in terms of history and connection. That weighs on him. At the same time, he believes he has given them something more valuable – freedom."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is reportedly hurt that his children are growing up removed from their royal heritage.

Friends say the contrast between Harry's former life and his current one is stark. "In the U.K., his diary was mapped out months in advance," they added. "There were uniforms, ceremonies, expectations. Now there is no rigid framework. That can be liberating, but it can also feel unmoored for someone raised on structure." They added: "Meghan thrives in the entertainment world. She understands branding, production, visibility. She is the breadwinner and she is comfortable in that role. Harry is less interested in building an empire. He is focused on being present for his children."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reportedly thrives in the entertainment world.