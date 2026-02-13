or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Megyn Kelly Claims Police Are Still 'Potentially Interested' in Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law Tommaso and Daughter Annie as They Keep Returning to Couple's Home

Photo of Megyn Kelly, Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/Instagram; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Megyn Kelly shared her theory of why she believes police keep returning to the home of Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni and daughter Annie Guthrie.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly shared her theory about why police keep returning to the home of Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, and daughter Annie Guthrie.

"The reason they are going back to Annie and Tommaso's house all the time, I think, is they're wondering if they had anything to do with it," the media personality, 55, said in a video posted on Thursday, February 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Police Are Allegedly Questioning Tommaso and Annie's Neighbors

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Megyn Kelly shared her theories on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/Instagram

Megyn Kelly shared her theories on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

The podcast host's theory highlights earlier reports that the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed Savannah Guthrie's older sister was the last person to see the senior citizen, on January 31, at around 9:45 p.m.

"I just don't understand why you'd be interviewing the neighbors over and over and over," she continued, highlighting that Fox News contributor Phil Holloway has been actively speaking with them, too.

"He's been talking to the neighbors, and the neighbors told him, that they keep getting asked about Annie and Tommaso and what are they like," the SiriusXM star detailed. "This is what the FBI and the sheriff's deputy are asking the neighbors."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/Instagram

Megyn Kelly shared her theory about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Claims Police Are Interested in Tommaso and Annie

Photo of Megyn Kelly claimed authorities are 'interested' in locating a phone.
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/Instagram; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Megyn Kelly claimed authorities are 'interested' in locating a phone.

"The Megyn Kelly Show" host reported that authorities are "very interested" in locating a phone.

"Have they seen evidence of any phone, anywhere? Maybe they're looking for evidence, of you know, the guy may have dropped it, etc.," Megyn told her followers.

Though she didn't mean to "condemn" the couple, she added, "There's no reason to be asking the neighbors what these two are like, going back there time and time again if you're not potentially interested in them."

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after missing her regular church livestream.
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after missing her regular church livestream.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1, after friends noticed her absence at their regular church livestream.

Her disappearance was shortly considered a crime after investigators found concerning evidence in her home, which was later confirmed to be Nancy's blood.

The FBI Released Photos of Suspects

Photo of The FBI released images of a potential suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The FBI released images of a potential suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

In a recent development, the FBI released footage of a possible suspect, captured from Nancy's doorbell camera at around 1:45 a.m. on the day of her disappearance.

"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices," FBI director Kash Patel announced via X on February 10.

The chilling images show the suspect, whose face is covered by a ski mask, wearing a zip-up jacket, light-colored pants and black gloves. He also carried a large backpack and is believed to be armed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.