Megyn Kelly Claims Police Are Still 'Potentially Interested' in Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law Tommaso and Daughter Annie as They Keep Returning to Couple's Home
Feb. 13 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly shared her theory about why police keep returning to the home of Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, and daughter Annie Guthrie.
"The reason they are going back to Annie and Tommaso's house all the time, I think, is they're wondering if they had anything to do with it," the media personality, 55, said in a video posted on Thursday, February 12.
Police Are Allegedly Questioning Tommaso and Annie's Neighbors
The podcast host's theory highlights earlier reports that the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed Savannah Guthrie's older sister was the last person to see the senior citizen, on January 31, at around 9:45 p.m.
"I just don't understand why you'd be interviewing the neighbors over and over and over," she continued, highlighting that Fox News contributor Phil Holloway has been actively speaking with them, too.
"He's been talking to the neighbors, and the neighbors told him, that they keep getting asked about Annie and Tommaso and what are they like," the SiriusXM star detailed. "This is what the FBI and the sheriff's deputy are asking the neighbors."
Megyn Kelly Claims Police Are Interested in Tommaso and Annie
"The Megyn Kelly Show" host reported that authorities are "very interested" in locating a phone.
"Have they seen evidence of any phone, anywhere? Maybe they're looking for evidence, of you know, the guy may have dropped it, etc.," Megyn told her followers.
Though she didn't mean to "condemn" the couple, she added, "There's no reason to be asking the neighbors what these two are like, going back there time and time again if you're not potentially interested in them."
Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1
Nancy was reported missing on February 1, after friends noticed her absence at their regular church livestream.
Her disappearance was shortly considered a crime after investigators found concerning evidence in her home, which was later confirmed to be Nancy's blood.
The FBI Released Photos of Suspects
In a recent development, the FBI released footage of a possible suspect, captured from Nancy's doorbell camera at around 1:45 a.m. on the day of her disappearance.
"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices," FBI director Kash Patel announced via X on February 10.
The chilling images show the suspect, whose face is covered by a ski mask, wearing a zip-up jacket, light-colored pants and black gloves. He also carried a large backpack and is believed to be armed.