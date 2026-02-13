Megyn Kelly Claims Police Are Still 'Potentially Interested' in Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law Tommaso and Daughter Annie as They Keep Returning to Couple's Home

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly shared her theory about why police keep returning to the home of Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, and daughter Annie Guthrie. "The reason they are going back to Annie and Tommaso's house all the time, I think, is they're wondering if they had anything to do with it," the media personality, 55, said in a video posted on Thursday, February 12.

Police Are Allegedly Questioning Tommaso and Annie's Neighbors

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/Instagram Megyn Kelly shared her theories on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

The podcast host's theory highlights earlier reports that the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed Savannah Guthrie's older sister was the last person to see the senior citizen, on January 31, at around 9:45 p.m. "I just don't understand why you'd be interviewing the neighbors over and over and over," she continued, highlighting that Fox News contributor Phil Holloway has been actively speaking with them, too. "He's been talking to the neighbors, and the neighbors told him, that they keep getting asked about Annie and Tommaso and what are they like," the SiriusXM star detailed. "This is what the FBI and the sheriff's deputy are asking the neighbors."

View this post on Instagram Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/Instagram Megyn Kelly shared her theory about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Megyn Kelly Claims Police Are Interested in Tommaso and Annie

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/Instagram; @savannahguthrie/Instagram Megyn Kelly claimed authorities are 'interested' in locating a phone.

"The Megyn Kelly Show" host reported that authorities are "very interested" in locating a phone. "Have they seen evidence of any phone, anywhere? Maybe they're looking for evidence, of you know, the guy may have dropped it, etc.," Megyn told her followers. Though she didn't mean to "condemn" the couple, she added, "There's no reason to be asking the neighbors what these two are like, going back there time and time again if you're not potentially interested in them."

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after missing her regular church livestream.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1, after friends noticed her absence at their regular church livestream. Her disappearance was shortly considered a crime after investigators found concerning evidence in her home, which was later confirmed to be Nancy's blood.

The FBI Released Photos of Suspects

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The FBI released images of a potential suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.