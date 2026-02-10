Why Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Now Includes Footage After Sheriffs Initially Found 'No Video'

Article continues below advertisement

New footage into the investigation of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, has been revealed by the FBI after local authorities initially found "no video" evidence. "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices," FBI director Kash Patel announced via X on Tuesday, February 10.

Photos of Nancy Guthrie's Alleged Kidnappers Were Released

Source: FBI/X The FBI released photos of Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers.

The federal agent explained that the data was recovered from "residual data located in backend systems." "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," he continued. The shocking images were the first photos the public had of Nancy's alleged kidnappers.

Masked Individuals Were Seen in New Photos

Source: FBI/X The person captured in the new footage appeared to be disabling the camera.

The images, captured by Nancy's Nest camera before they were disabled by the assailants, show the suspect wearing a zip-up jacket, light-colored pants and black gloves. His face was concealed behind a ski mask, and he appeared to be carrying a weapon in the waistband of his pants. He also had a large backpack, which experts believe was full and may have contained a tarp. In another shot, the suspect can be seen grabbing a shrub from the front yard to block his identity and remove the camera.

Why Was Footage Delayed in Nancy Guthrie's Case?

Source: FBI/X The footage took 10 days to recover.

"This person did disconnect the Ring camera at the door," Liz Kreutz said during an NBC Special Report on Tuesday, February 10. "Nancy Guthrie did have other cameras on the property, but she didn't have a subscription. Without a subscription, the other cameras weren't being held back in some database by the tech companies." Kreutz reported that the tech companies were subpoenaed by authorities to try to recover the footage. "It may have taken 10 days, but that has been successful and they have been able to recover these images," she continued, adding that Google, which makes Nest, was cooperating with the investigation.

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Source: FBI/X Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.