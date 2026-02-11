Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Abduction Case Update: Suspicious Black Glove Discovered Near Nancy's Arizona Home as Search Intensifies

Article continues below advertisement

Investigators have located a black glove, similar to the one Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers may have used, near the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., property. FBI officers reportedly found the suspicious item on a dirt path near Nancy's home, according to photos obtained by a news outlet on Wednesday, February 11.

Article continues below advertisement

A Suspicious Glove Was Collected

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook A suspicious glove was found near Nancy Guthrie's home.

The glove, which is believed to be insulated, was collected for forensic testing. The latest development comes one day after the FBI released new photos of a person of interest in the case of Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, who was last seen the evening of January 31. The suspect can be seen wearing a ski mask, gloves and a backpack as he disabled a ring camera. Experts also believed he was armed, as he appeared to have a weapon inside his waistband.

Article continues below advertisement

FBI Released Images of Possible Suspect

Source: FBI/X The FBI released photos of a potential subject on February 10.

"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices," FBI director Kash Patel announced via X on Tuesday, February 10. Though no video was initially uncovered at the scene, the federal agent explained that the new information was recovered from "residual data located in backend systems." "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," he continued. The shocking images were the first photos the public had of Nancy's alleged kidnappers.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthries Was Reported Missing on February 1

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after friends noticed her absence from their regular Sunday church livestream. The Pima County Sheriff's Department shortly announced that the NBC anchor's mom's disappearance was being treated as a crime scene after "concerning evidence" was found. Authorities immediately considered the possibility of an abduction, as Nancy had "no cognitive issues" but struggled with her mobility.

A Suspect Was Detained in Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Case

Source: FBI/X A suspect was detained and released in connection to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.