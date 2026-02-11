or
Nancy Guthrie Case Latest Twist: New Ransom Note Demands 1 Bitcoin to Reveal Kidnapping Suspect as Savannah's Mom Remains Missing

split of Savannah Guthrie, suspect
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; NBC

A mystery sender demanded 1 Bitcoin to name Nancy Guthrie’s alleged abductor in a new twist in the case.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

The mystery surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance took another dramatic turn after a new message surfaced claiming to have information about the alleged kidnapper, but for a price.

The note was received just before 5 a.m. PT and appears to have come from someone other than the individual who previously issued ransom demands.

'Time Is More than Relevant'

image of A new ransom note demands 1 Bitcoin to reveal Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers.
Source: NBC

A new ransom note demands 1 Bitcoin to reveal Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers.

In the message, the sender claimed they had tried to reach Savannah Guthrie's brother, Camron, and her sister, Annie, but had not been successful, per the note received by TMZ.

The message then made a direct demand in exchange for revealing the alleged suspect's name.

"If they want the name of the individual involved then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet. Time is more than relevant," the note stated.

A Bitcoin wallet address was included in the message. Notably, the address differs from the one listed in the original ransom note that had previously been sent to media outlets and two Tucson television stations.

Bitcoin Account Activity

image of The note said time was important.
Source: NBC

The note said time was important.

This comes after there were the first signs of activity in the previous Bitcoin account.

ABC network's Tucson, Ariz., affiliate KGUN 9 (KGUN-TV) said the activity related to the Bitcoin account was $300 on Tuesday, February 10.

"We've seen activity for the first time in the Bitcoin account listed in the first ransom note which was sent to us here at TMZ, and also to 2 TV stations in Tucson. For various reasons, we are not going to reveal the amount, but the activity happened in the last 25 minutes," TMZ wrote.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they suspect the person behind Nancy's abduction is from the Tucson area, citing the ransom note writer's apparent knowledge of local news outlets.

"The operating theory is that the ransom notes were written by the kidnapper, and those notes provide clues on where the abductor lives," several investigation insiders noted.

Savannah Guthrie

Potential Suspect Images Released

image of This comes after the previous Bitcoin account was active.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

This comes after the previous Bitcoin account was active.

On the 10th day of the grueling search for Nancy, the FBI released photos and videos of the potential suspect at Nancy's home.

The person wore a face mask and a backpack.

According to the footage and images, the person also appeared to have a gun in the waistband of their pants before capturing the 84-year-old.

Person Detained for Questioning

image of On February 10, a person was detained for questioning.
Source: NBC

On February 10, a person was detained for questioning.

On February 10, the FBI joined the Pima County Sheriff's Department in detaining a person for questioning.

The individual was stopped during a traffic checkpoint south of Tucson in Rio Rico, near the U.S.-Mexico border. Authorities are preparing to search a location connected to the person, though it's unclear whether they are linked to the suspect shown in the released images and video.

No arrest warrant had been issued at the time, meaning the person could be released and has not been formally charged in connection with the case. A law enforcement source confirmed the individual is not a member of the Guthrie family.

