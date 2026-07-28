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Megyn Kelly Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returned to U.K. Because They ‘Can’t Stand’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Successes

Photo of Megyn Kelly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube; MEGA

Megyn Kelly suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ulterior motives for returning to the U.K.

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July 28 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly didn't hold back as she slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claiming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "can't stand" seeing Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, thrive "while everything they touch turns to c---."

"They got no viewership, and Netflix, that's the reason they didn't renew any sort of a deal with them… Her company, 'As Ever,' is reportedly doing poorly," the journalist, 55, said during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday, July 28. "So yes, they go back to the one source of fame and money that they know will work, but I think there's something else going on at the same time."

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King Charles Top Aide Was Replaced

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Image of King Charles' closest aide was reportedly stepping down after two decades on the job.
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube; MEGA

King Charles' closest aide was reportedly stepping down after two decades on the job.

Kelly's criticism comes amid headlines that King Charles' closest aide, Sir Clive Alderton – who reportedly was "trying to stop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from returning to the British royal family" – was leaving his position after two decades.

Alderton is widely believed to be the royal staffer Harry, 41, nicknamed "the wasp" in his 2023 memoir Spare, describing him as someone "pretending to be polite."

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Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Beloved'

Photo of King Charles' closest aide
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were making moves to return to the royal family.

The outlet reported that the aide was being replaced with Theo Rycroft, who is described as a man "who has made it his mission in life to bring Prince Harry back."

The journalist claimed that Harry and Meghan, 44, want to be working royals doing what they know makes money, but also because they're witnessing the success of the future king, 44, and his wife, also 44.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want 'Another Chance'

Photo of Megyn Kelly hinted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to be 'beloved' like Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly hinted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to be 'beloved' like Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"Not only are all those things not going well, everything they touch turns to c--- in America, but they're watching the heir. They're watching Prince William and Princess Catherine – Everything they touch turns to gold," Kelly described. "Their star turn at Wimbledon… I don't want to be too over the top, but there's something like, I don't know, ethereal about Princess Kate, and they're beloved."

Kelly claimed Harry and Meghan "wanted another chance" to achieve the same success as William and Kate, saying they believed, "We can be like them. We can have the same sort of accolades that those two do."

As OK! previously reported, Harry and Meghan have seemingly taken steps toward repairing their strained relationship with the royal family.

Earlier this month, the Suits actress traveled to the U.K. with the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, marking their first reunion with the king in years.

Prince Harry and Prince William Remain Estranged

Photo of Prince Harry and Prince William have not seen each other since September 2022.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William have not seen each other since September 2022.

Though the Spare author returned to his California home feeling "really energized" after spending time with his father, royal experts predict he will remain estranged from his older sibling.

The brothers have not seen each other since the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022.

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