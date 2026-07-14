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'Happy' Prince Harry Feels 'Really Energized' After Memorable Meeting With King Charles and His Kids During U.K. Tour: Source

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Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince Harry met at Highgrove House on July 10.

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July 14 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry is reportedly over the moon following his meeting with King Charles on July 10.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, brought his kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, as well as his wife, Meghan Markle, to meet the monarch, 77, at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, U.K.

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Prince Harry Flew to the U.K. on July 6 to Launch His Invictus Games

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image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is 'very happy' following his reunion with King Charles.

According to a Daily Mail insider, Harry is feeling "buoyed" and "really energized" after reuniting with his father.

The Spare author is also "very happy" that Meghan, 44, and their kids were able to join him on his U.K. trip for the day.

Harry traveled to England alone earlier this month to undertake engagements for his 2027 Invictus Games. The Suits star and her children initially did not accompany Harry due to concerns over their security, so they stayed at their villa in Portugal before flying over to Gloucestershire.

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The Meeting Took Place at Highgrove House and Lasted 1 Hour

image of Charles and camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla was also present for the meeting earlier this month.

Queen Camilla was also present for the get-together, which reportedly began between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., and lasted just one hour.

The last time Charles saw his grandchildren was in June 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

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The Reunion Between Prince Harry and King Charles Was 'Valuable'

image of meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle brought her kids to the U.K. for a day to visit their grandfather.

A different source shared some insight about the reunion with Rob Shuter for his Substack, saying it was "valuable" for the Sussexes.

However, Meghan was denied when she reportedly wanted to take a photo of the family during the private meeting.

"The photograph was the prize,” the insider said. “Meghan understands the power of imagery better than almost anyone. A single picture with the King would have reminded the world that she and Harry are still royalty. That’s branding gold.”

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and King Charles also met in September 2025 for a brief summit.

“This wasn’t about family,” the source alleged. “It was about access. Royal association remains their most valuable asset. A smiling photograph with the king would have instantly reset the narrative, reinforced their status, and reminded everyone that they still belong in the royal conversation.”

“The Palace knew the value of that photograph,” they went on. “It would have been used for years as proof of reconciliation and royal endorsement. The meeting happened. The picture didn’t.”

Ever since Harry and Meghan departed from The Firm in January 2020, the royal family has had an icy relationship with the Duke of Sussex. However, their recent reunion proves things may be thawing.

Harry and the former Prince of Wales last met in September 2025 when the two had tea at Clarence House and exchanged pleasantries. The army veteran even attended his father's once-in-a-lifetime coronation ceremony in May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

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