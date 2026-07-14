'Happy' Prince Harry Feels 'Really Energized' After Memorable Meeting With King Charles and His Kids During U.K. Tour: Source

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Prince Harry Flew to the U.K. on July 6 to Launch His Invictus Games

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is 'very happy' following his reunion with King Charles.

According to a Daily Mail insider, Harry is feeling "buoyed" and "really energized" after reuniting with his father. The Spare author is also "very happy" that Meghan, 44, and their kids were able to join him on his U.K. trip for the day. Harry traveled to England alone earlier this month to undertake engagements for his 2027 Invictus Games. The Suits star and her children initially did not accompany Harry due to concerns over their security, so they stayed at their villa in Portugal before flying over to Gloucestershire.

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The Meeting Took Place at Highgrove House and Lasted 1 Hour

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla was also present for the meeting earlier this month.

Queen Camilla was also present for the get-together, which reportedly began between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., and lasted just one hour. The last time Charles saw his grandchildren was in June 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

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The Reunion Between Prince Harry and King Charles Was 'Valuable'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle brought her kids to the U.K. for a day to visit their grandfather.

A different source shared some insight about the reunion with Rob Shuter for his Substack, saying it was "valuable" for the Sussexes. However, Meghan was denied when she reportedly wanted to take a photo of the family during the private meeting. "The photograph was the prize,” the insider said. “Meghan understands the power of imagery better than almost anyone. A single picture with the King would have reminded the world that she and Harry are still royalty. That’s branding gold.”

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and King Charles also met in September 2025 for a brief summit.