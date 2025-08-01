or
Megyn Kelly Takes Critical Dig at 'Ripoff' Meghan Markle Over Martha Stewart Drama

photo of Megyn Kelly, Martha Stewart and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA;@MegynKelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly referred to Meghan Markle as 'a know-nothing faker.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 7:03 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly joined in on the hate train against Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex’s “authenticity” was questioned by Martha Stewart earlier this week.

During “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Thursday, July 31, the host suggested Stewart “knows a loser when she sees one.”

Megyn Kelly Calls Meghan Markle a 'Know-Nothing Faker'

photo of Megyn Kelly said Martha Stewart 'knows a loser when she sees one'
Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly said Martha Stewart 'knows a loser when she sees one.'

While explaining how Meghan’s influence in the lifestyle realm was nowhere near Stewart’s, Kelly referred to the 83-year-old as the “goddess of home decor.”

Kelly called the former royal “a know-nothing faker who’s just glomming on to” Stewart’s brand. She then segued into a story about her and Maureen Callahan’s parody of Meghan’s “stupid Netflix show,” where she tried to “make herself into the next Martha Stewart.”

'Blatant Ripoff'

photo of Meghan Markle launched her As Ever lifestyle brand in April
Source: netflix

Meghan Markle launched her As Ever lifestyle brand in April.

“We realized her one-pot pasta is just a blatant ripoff of Martha Stewart’s one-pot pasta, which turned out to be, like, one of her most famous recipes,” the journalist recalled.

“And it’s honestly, just, like, an unabashed ripoff,” Kelly continued. “I’m sure Martha’s heard about it, and is probably like, ‘Who is this fool trying to imitate that she’s me, as she, out of the other side of her mouth, complains about how her castle is too small?’”

Meghan Markle

Martha Stewart Questions Meghan Markle's 'Authenticity'

photo of Martha Stewart recently questioned Meghan Markle's 'authenticity'
Source: mega

Martha Stewart recently questioned Meghan Markle's 'authenticity.'

Kelly’s critical comments come after Stewart took a subtle dig at the Duchess of Sussex in an interview from July 27.

“Meghan, I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about,” Stewart strongly stated.

“Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important,” she added before praising Gwyneth Paltrow, who she believes has been “very successful” in the lifestyle industry.

'It's Insulting to Her That She's Being Compared to a Rookie'

photo of A source claimed Martha Stewart finds it 'insulting' to be compared to 'rookie' Meghan Markle
Source: mega

A source claimed Martha Stewart finds it 'insulting' to be compared to 'rookie' Meghan Markle.

After leaving the royal family in 2020, Meghan and husband Prince Harry moved to Montecito, Calif., where the duchess worked toward her April launch of her As Ever brand, which currently sells a variety of teas, jams and baking mixes.

As OK! previously reported, a source close to Stewart dished on how much the businesswoman hates being questioned about Meghan and her career.

“Martha has seen hundreds of Meghan types come and go — and says they all come in with the same self-inflated hype, only to find out it’s a whole new ball game when it comes down to brass tacks,” the insider claimed to a news outlet. “She’s tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan’s venture because, honestly, it’s irritating and insulting to her that she’s being compared to a rookie.”

