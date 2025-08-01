Megyn Kelly Takes Critical Dig at 'Ripoff' Meghan Markle Over Martha Stewart Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Calls Meghan Markle a 'Know-Nothing Faker'

Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly said Martha Stewart 'knows a loser when she sees one.'

While explaining how Meghan’s influence in the lifestyle realm was nowhere near Stewart’s, Kelly referred to the 83-year-old as the “goddess of home decor.” Kelly called the former royal “a know-nothing faker who’s just glomming on to” Stewart’s brand. She then segued into a story about her and Maureen Callahan’s parody of Meghan’s “stupid Netflix show,” where she tried to “make herself into the next Martha Stewart.”

'Blatant Ripoff'

Source: netflix Meghan Markle launched her As Ever lifestyle brand in April.

“We realized her one-pot pasta is just a blatant ripoff of Martha Stewart’s one-pot pasta, which turned out to be, like, one of her most famous recipes,” the journalist recalled. “And it’s honestly, just, like, an unabashed ripoff,” Kelly continued. “I’m sure Martha’s heard about it, and is probably like, ‘Who is this fool trying to imitate that she’s me, as she, out of the other side of her mouth, complains about how her castle is too small?’”

Martha Stewart Questions Meghan Markle's 'Authenticity'

Source: mega Martha Stewart recently questioned Meghan Markle's 'authenticity.'

Kelly’s critical comments come after Stewart took a subtle dig at the Duchess of Sussex in an interview from July 27. “Meghan, I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about,” Stewart strongly stated. “Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important,” she added before praising Gwyneth Paltrow, who she believes has been “very successful” in the lifestyle industry.

'It's Insulting to Her That She's Being Compared to a Rookie'

Source: mega A source claimed Martha Stewart finds it 'insulting' to be compared to 'rookie' Meghan Markle.