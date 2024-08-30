Martha Stewart Thinks Being Compared to 'Rookie' Meghan Markle Is 'Irritating and Insulting,' Source Claims
Meghan Markle is working toward building lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, and despite the brand not being available for purchase just yet, the Duchess of Sussex has already been compared to Martha Stewart.
Despite the former actress' royal status, a source claimed the culinary icon wasn't fond of the collation.
"Martha has seen hundreds of Meghan types come and go — and says they all come in with the same self-inflated hype, only to find out it’s a whole new ball game when it comes down to brass tacks," a source told an outlet.
"She’s tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan’s venture because, honestly, it’s irritating and insulting to her that she’s being compared to a rookie," they added.
According to the insider, Martha spent "decades building her brand," and Meghan's American Riviera Orchard hasn't achieved the same commercial success as Martha Stewart Living.
"If Meghan thinks she can come along and replicate that with barely any experience simply because she’s married to a prince, she better think again," they explained. "Martha doesn’t put a whole lot of faith in her succeeding, but if she does prove to be any competition, Martha won’t hold back in trying to take her down."
OK! previously reported industry insiders predicted the mom-of-two was looking to model her company around Goop and other celebrity lifestyle businesses.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," the source told an outlet.
"This would not surprise me," a Hollywood source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”
Meghan returned to Instagram in March to promote American Riviera Orchard, but products still aren't available for purchase.
“Everyone has to abide by Netflix’s schedule these days. They are by far the biggest player in town," a source told an outlet referring to the podcaster's upcoming cooking series.
The source added there was “literally no point in Meghan doing anything” until Netflix is ready to promote her cooking show.
Despite the lengthy wait, an insider claimed the duchess is pleased with American Riviera Orchard's following on social media.
"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told an outlet. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”
“[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the insider added.
Sources spoke to InTouch.