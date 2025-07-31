Martha Stewart Shades Meghan Markle for Launching Lifestyle Brand and Questions Her 'Authenticity': 'I Hope She Knows What She's Talking About'
Martha Stewart doesn't appear to be Meghan Markle's biggest supporter.
In a new interview, the businesswoman was asked about the Duchess of Sussex launching herself into the lifestyle sphere with her As Ever brand and Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.
Martha Stewart Questions Meghan Markle's 'Authenticity' in the Lifestyle Sphere
"Meghan I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about," the chef spilled to a news outlet. "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."
On the other hand, Stewart, 83, raved over Goop founder and actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, noting she's been "very successful" with her brand.
"She created quite an interesting body of businesses," the mother-of-one noted. "She's admired. She won an Oscar, for heaven’s sake, as an actress! She’s pretty powerful."
When the cookbook author was asked how she felt about celebrities trying to follow in her footsteps, she declared, "I don't mind. Good luck."
How Martha Stewart Feels About Meghan Markle Comparisons
This isn't the first time Stewart has been asked her opinion on the Suits alum, 43, with an insider previously claiming she doesn't like talking about her.
"Martha has seen hundreds of Meghan types come and go — and says they all come in with the same self-inflated hype, only to find out it’s a whole new ball game when it comes down to brass tacks," a source told an outlet. "She’s tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan’s venture because, honestly, it’s irritating and insulting to her that she’s being compared to a rookie."
The source added that the former Martha Stewart Show host spent "decades" building her band, so "if Meghan thinks she can come along and replicate that with barely any experience simply because she’s married to a prince, she better think again."
"Martha doesn’t put a whole lot of faith in her succeeding, but if she does prove to be any competition, Martha won’t hold back in trying to take her down," the insider added.
Back in May, Stewart refused to answer a question about Meghan's brand while she hosted an "In Conversation" chat with Benjamin Law.
According to a news outlet, after a journalist asked about Meghan's viral jams, she replied, "No, I'm not going there," and moved on to the next question.
Meghan's As Ever brand has received mixed reviews, as customers complained about having to be refunded due to items being sold out. She faced obstacles from the very beginning, as she had to ditch the brand's original name, American Riviera Orchard, due to trademark concerns.