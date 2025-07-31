or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Martha Stewart
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Martha Stewart Shades Meghan Markle for Launching Lifestyle Brand and Questions Her 'Authenticity': 'I Hope She Knows What She's Talking About'

Composite photo of Martha Stewart and Meghan Markle
Source: mega;netflix

Martha Stewart is unsure if Meghan Markle is 'knowledgable' about the lifestyle space.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 31 2025, Updated 1:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Martha Stewart doesn't appear to be Meghan Markle's biggest supporter.

In a new interview, the businesswoman was asked about the Duchess of Sussex launching herself into the lifestyle sphere with her As Ever brand and Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

Article continues below advertisement

Martha Stewart Questions Meghan Markle's 'Authenticity' in the Lifestyle Sphere

Image of Martha Stewart questioned whether Meghan Markle is 'knowledgeable' about the lifestyle space.
Source: mega

Martha Stewart questioned whether Meghan Markle is 'knowledgeable' about the lifestyle space.

"Meghan I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about," the chef spilled to a news outlet. "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."

On the other hand, Stewart, 83, raved over Goop founder and actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, noting she's been "very successful" with her brand.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of the Duchess of Sussex's cooking show, 'With Love, Meghan,' premiered in March.
Source: netflix

The Duchess of Sussex's cooking show, 'With Love, Meghan,' premiered in March.

"She created quite an interesting body of businesses," the mother-of-one noted. "She's admired. She won an Oscar, for heaven’s sake, as an actress! She’s pretty powerful."

When the cookbook author was asked how she felt about celebrities trying to follow in her footsteps, she declared, "I don't mind. Good luck."

Article continues below advertisement

How Martha Stewart Feels About Meghan Markle Comparisons

MORE ON:
Martha Stewart

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of a source claimed the chef finds it 'insulting' to be compared to Meghan Markle.
Source: mega

A source claimed the chef finds it 'insulting' to be compared to Meghan Markle.

This isn't the first time Stewart has been asked her opinion on the Suits alum, 43, with an insider previously claiming she doesn't like talking about her.

"Martha has seen hundreds of Meghan types come and go — and says they all come in with the same self-inflated hype, only to find out it’s a whole new ball game when it comes down to brass tacks," a source told an outlet. "She’s tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan’s venture because, honestly, it’s irritating and insulting to her that she’s being compared to a rookie."

Article continues below advertisement

The source added that the former Martha Stewart Show host spent "decades" building her band, so "if Meghan thinks she can come along and replicate that with barely any experience simply because she’s married to a prince, she better think again."

"Martha doesn’t put a whole lot of faith in her succeeding, but if she does prove to be any competition, Martha won’t hold back in trying to take her down," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Stewart admitted she doesn't 'know' Meghan Markle 'very well.'
Source: mega

Stewart admitted she doesn't 'know' Meghan Markle 'very well.'

Back in May, Stewart refused to answer a question about Meghan's brand while she hosted an "In Conversation" chat with Benjamin Law.

According to a news outlet, after a journalist asked about Meghan's viral jams, she replied, "No, I'm not going there," and moved on to the next question.

Meghan's As Ever brand has received mixed reviews, as customers complained about having to be refunded due to items being sold out. She faced obstacles from the very beginning, as she had to ditch the brand's original name, American Riviera Orchard, due to trademark concerns.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.