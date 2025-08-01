ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Meghan Markle Felt 'Stung' by Martha Stewart Dissing Her Lifestyle Brand and 'Authenticity,' Insider Claims Source: mega Martha Stewart didn't bite her tongue when asked about Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 1 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is in her feelings after Martha Stewart publicly dissed her lifestyle guru aspirations. A few days after the businesswoman questioned the Duchess of Sussex's "authenticity" in launching her brand As Ever, a royal source admitted Meghan was "stung" by her words.

Martha Stewart Questions Meghan Markle's 'Authenticity' and 'Knowledge'

Source: mega Meghan Markle reportedly felt 'stung' by Martha Stewart's diss.

"Martha essentially said Gwyneth Paltrow's the real thing — and Meghan’s not," the source noted to Rob Shuter's Substack. In the interview, Stewart, 83, was asked what she thinks about the Suits actress, 43, entering the lifestyle space, to which she replied, "Meghan I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about." "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important," she added.

Martha Stewart Compliments Gwyneth Paltrow

Source: mega Stewart raved over Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand, calling her 'powerful' and 'very successful.'

Meanwhile, the cookbook author commended Paltrow, 52, and her "very successful" Goop brand. "She created quite an interesting body of businesses," Stewart said. "She's admired. She won an Oscar, for heaven’s sake, as an actress! She’s pretty powerful." When the mother-of-one was asked how she felt about stars trying to follow in her footsteps, she declared, "I don't mind. Good luck."

Source: mega A source claimed Martha Stewart finds it 'insulting' when people compare her and Meghan Markle.

As OK! reported, Stewart allegedly isn't fond of people asking for her thoughts on the former royal. "Martha has seen hundreds of Meghan types come and go — and says they all come in with the same self-inflated hype, only to find out it’s a whole new ball game when it comes down to brass tacks," a source told an outlet. "She’s tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan’s venture because, honestly, it’s irritating and insulting to her that she’s being compared to a rookie."

Source: netflix Meghan Markle's cooking show debuted on Netflix in March.

Stewart worked for "decades" to build her company, so "if Meghan thinks she can come along and replicate that with barely any experience simply because she’s married to a prince, she better think again." "Martha doesn’t put a whole lot of faith in her succeeding, but if she does prove to be any competition, Martha won’t hold back in trying to take her down," the source said.

Meghan Markle's Netflix Show

Source: netflix One journalist said the Duchess' show gave off a 'lobotomized vibe.'