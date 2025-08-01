or
Meghan Markle Felt 'Stung' by Martha Stewart Dissing Her Lifestyle Brand and 'Authenticity,' Insider Claims

Composite photo of Meghan Markle and Martha Stewart.
Source: mega

Martha Stewart didn't bite her tongue when asked about Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is in her feelings after Martha Stewart publicly dissed her lifestyle guru aspirations.

A few days after the businesswoman questioned the Duchess of Sussex's "authenticity" in launching her brand As Ever, a royal source admitted Meghan was "stung" by her words.

Martha Stewart Questions Meghan Markle's 'Authenticity' and 'Knowledge'

Image of Meghan Markle reportedly felt 'stung' by Martha Stewart's diss.
Source: mega

Meghan Markle reportedly felt 'stung' by Martha Stewart's diss.

"Martha essentially said Gwyneth Paltrow's the real thing — and Meghan’s not," the source noted to Rob Shuter's Substack.

In the interview, Stewart, 83, was asked what she thinks about the Suits actress, 43, entering the lifestyle space, to which she replied, "Meghan I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about."

"Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important," she added.

Martha Stewart Compliments Gwyneth Paltrow

Image of Stewart raved over Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand, calling her 'powerful' and 'very successful.'
Source: mega

Stewart raved over Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand, calling her 'powerful' and 'very successful.'

Meanwhile, the cookbook author commended Paltrow, 52, and her "very successful" Goop brand.

"She created quite an interesting body of businesses," Stewart said. "She's admired. She won an Oscar, for heaven’s sake, as an actress! She’s pretty powerful."

When the mother-of-one was asked how she felt about stars trying to follow in her footsteps, she declared, "I don't mind. Good luck."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Image of A source claimed Martha Stewart finds it 'insulting' when people compare her and Meghan Markle.
Source: mega

A source claimed Martha Stewart finds it 'insulting' when people compare her and Meghan Markle.

As OK! reported, Stewart allegedly isn't fond of people asking for her thoughts on the former royal.

"Martha has seen hundreds of Meghan types come and go — and says they all come in with the same self-inflated hype, only to find out it’s a whole new ball game when it comes down to brass tacks," a source told an outlet. "She’s tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan’s venture because, honestly, it’s irritating and insulting to her that she’s being compared to a rookie."

Photo of Meghan Markle's cooking show debuted on Netflix in March.
Source: netflix

Meghan Markle's cooking show debuted on Netflix in March.

Stewart worked for "decades" to build her company, so "if Meghan thinks she can come along and replicate that with barely any experience simply because she’s married to a prince, she better think again."

"Martha doesn’t put a whole lot of faith in her succeeding, but if she does prove to be any competition, Martha won’t hold back in trying to take her down," the source said.

Meghan Markle's Netflix Show

Image of one journalist said the Duchess' show gave off a 'lobotomized vibe.'
Source: netflix

One journalist said the Duchess' show gave off a 'lobotomized vibe.'

In addition to As Ever, Meghan released a cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix in March to mixed reviews.

In a Substack chat with media executive Janice Min and journalist Tina Brown, the ladies agreed the series missed the mark.

"To me, I felt like it was a cultural fossil," Brown expressed. "She’s always brilliant behind the curve, Meghan. You know what I mean? This was like flashback to 2013 to the era of The Tig, her blog."

"It feels like it was filmed in a mental institution for wealthy women," Min shockingly spilled. "It kind of had that lobotomized vibe."

