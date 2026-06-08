Politics Megyn Kelly Defends Donald Trump After President Stormed Out of NBC Interview: 'I Don’t Blame Him' Source: MEGA/Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly thinks Donald Trump made the right choice in walking out of an NBC interview. Stacey Sanderson June 8 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly roasted journalist Kristen Welker and called her 'rude.'

“I gotta be honest, I don't blame him. He sat there with her for quite some time, reportedly they were together for an hour, and the problem for [journalist] Kristen Welker is she made that moment about Kristen Welker and about the vaunted reputation of NBC News,” Kelly claimed. “When you are interviewing the President of the United States, especially Donald Trump, you're going to have to give him a little, you've got to give him something, there's a back and forth in an interview where you just keep battering him over the head at every turn…She's got to take every point on, because you know otherwise you're an election denier.” The 55-year-old acknowledged that she “never said the 2020 election was stolen,” nor did she “jump on every election denier claim.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly said Kristen Welker 'undermined [her] own credibility.'

“Kristen Welker, you're undermined your own credibility….” Kelly asserted. “This is Trump's tactic. He's angry with you. Don't take the beat. You don't have to. You don't have to respond to the personal attack in the moment just because he makes it, whatever. Or maybe try to be playful, maybe try to lighten the mood, because you can see he's getting agitated, he's got a lot on his plate. The whole thing was very antagonistic, and so if you watch the whole thing, there was a lot of this prior to the moment we just showed you. And honestly, by the time he got up and walked, I didn't blame him, and I wasn't surprised. She was rude.”

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Donald Trump Storm Out of the NBC Interview?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Donald Trump believes the election was rigged.

In a taped episode of NBC’s Meet the Press, the president, 79, was asked to address his “weaponization” fund, as well as his claims that prior elections have been "rigged." “The election was rigged, it was a dirty election, and it’s happening again right now in California,” he said of the current mayoral race. “They’re cheating on the election…all I have to do is look…and I listen to people and let’s see what happens.” Trump continued, “Do you think it’s appropriate that they have an election and five days later, they’re nowhere close to picking a winner? They’re crooked, just like you’re crooked, your press is crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC/Meet the Press Donald Trump did not want to supply evidence on the election being 'rigged.'

The Republican fumed as he emphasized how the network is “either cooked…or stupid.” “You play right into their hands with this c---,” he raged. “You know that these elections are rigged. Your network knows that they're rigged.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC/Meet the Press Donald Trump called the NBC journalist 'darling' on his way out.