Politics 'Wild, Unhinged Stuff': Jake Tapper Goes Off on Donald Trump After His TV Meltdown Source: mega Jake Tapper defended 'Meet the Press' journalist Kristen Welker after she was attacked by Donald Trump. Lesley Abravanel June 8 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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CNN anchor Jake Tapper condemned President Donald Trump's abrupt exit from an NBC News interview, criticizing the behavior as "wild, unhinged stuff.” Trump suddenly ended the rainy Meet the Press session with Kristen Welker after she pressed him on his claims that California's elections were rigged.

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Jake Tapper Defends Kristin Welker

That is some wild, unhinged stuff from the President.



Welker is a good person and honest journalist and didn’t deserve that but more importantly we have a president who constantly pushes conspiracy theories with zero evidence and can’t respond when politely challenged on that. https://t.co/FO5bTmrkvZ — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) June 7, 2026 Source: @jaketapper/x Jake Tapper said it was 'unhinged' of Donald Trump to walk out of his 'Meet the Press' interview.

Taking to social media on Sunday June 7, Tapper, wrote, “That is some wild, unhinged stuff from the President. Welker is a good person and an honest journalist and didn’t deserve that, but more importantly, we have a president who constantly pushes conspiracy theories with zero evidence and can’t respond when politely challenged on that." Tapper used these same descriptors back in 2017 to describe a combative White House press conference. During the NBC interview, Welker pressed Trump on his administration's previously abandoned "$1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund" and his claims regarding rigged elections in California.

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Source: mga Jake Tapper shamed the president for pushing conspiracy theories.

Faced with polite fact-checking, Trump called Welker "crooked or stupid" before terminating the interview and walking away. While Tapper has been justly criticized for his persistent focus on former President Joe Biden as compared to a more forgiving take on Trump, this wasn’t the first time he has condemned the almost 80-year-old POTUS. When Trump accused CNN and The New York Times of "treason" for their coverage of the war in Iran, Tapper firmly pushed back on-air, defending the role of free journalism and calling out Trump's habit of branding critical media coverage as "bad and sick.”

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Source: MEGA Jake Tapper called Kristin Welker an 'honest journalist.'

Tapper has used humor to point out logical flaws in the administration's messaging. In March 2026, he broke down an official White House meme in which Trump held a handful of UNO cards with the text "I have all the cards." Tapper joked that Trump was "losing the propaganda war" against Iran because the actual objective of the UNO is to have zero cards. Tapper has consistently critiqued Trump's foreign policy communication, noting deep inconsistencies in how the president expresses the United States' need for international allies during heightened tensions. Tapper has also voiced concern over Trump's administrative appointments during his second term, specifically reporting on Trump selecting a key figure from his self-described "retribution tour" to serve as the acting director of national intelligence.

Hunter Biden Calls Out Jake Tapper

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden questioned why Jake Tapper has called out his stepmom, Jill Biden.