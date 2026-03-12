Megyn Kelly Fiercely Defends Donald Trump After He's Accused of Having an 'Affinity' for Underage Girls: 'Such BS'
March 12 2026, Published 7:21 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly is pushing back after Donald Trump faced backlash over controversial remarks about young girls.
During a recent episode of her podcast, Kelly defended the president while addressing his past connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
"I believe Trump's in the Epstein Files insofar as he was friends with Epstein for 15 years. He knew Epstein... There are people who hate Trump, who probably throw some skillless allegations in there,” the host stated on her podcast.
She added, “Nobody believes Trump had an affinity for the underage girls... That's just such B-. Maybe he was at some Epstein party. Trump said he never went to Epstein Island, and I believe that, too.”
Her comments come after Trump sparked controversy during a recent speech in Florida, where he made remarks that many viewers found disturbing. The politician had been discussing voter ID laws before his speech took an unexpected turn.
At one point, he began talking about young girls.
"You know, your daughter, she has to be of age. Like above 6 years old," he said.
The remark quickly triggered outrage online, with critics pointing to Trump’s past association with Epstein.
"The pattern is clear: deflect on one crime, normalize another. Trump's silence on Epstein isn't innocent. Justice delayed is justice denied. Subpoena him," a user stated on X. "You don't talk about voter ID and then randomly start babbling about 6-year-old girls being 'of age' unless there's something seriously wrong with you. Donald Trump needs a subpoena for his ties with Jeffrey Epstein," a user fumed.
"Wild thing is that even if he 'misspoke' and meant 16....that's still a slip of the tongue," another suggested about the possible Freudian slip.
"What in the Jeffrey Epstein is this?" one asked.
Someone else reacted in disbelief, writing: "W--? 'Of age - like above 6 years old.' OMG!"
Meanwhile, Kelly has also faced heavy criticism in recent months for controversial claims she made about Epstein during a past podcast episode.
"I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything," Kelly said on her show. "This person has told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person's view, was not a p------."
Kelly went on to double down on the remarks while describing Epstein’s alleged preferences.
"He liked 15-year-old girls," she said. "I'm just giving you facts that he wasn't into, like, eight-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby."
The comments quickly sparked outrage online, especially since many of Epstein’s victims were minors below Florida’s legal age of consent, which is 18.
Political consultant Ally Sammarco was among those who strongly criticized Kelly’s remarks.
"This is career-ending for Megyn Kelly. 15-year-olds are CHILDREN. They can’t drive. They can’t see rated R movies. But disgusting 50-year-old men should be allowed to rape them? Goodbye. Forever," she vented on social media.
Epstein, who died in 2019, was a convicted s-- offender. The U.S. Department of Justice had charged him with s-- trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit s-- trafficking of minors.
“The indictment unsealed today alleges that, between 2002 through 2005, EPSTEIN sexually exploited and abused dozens of underage girls by enticing them to engage in s-- acts with him in exchange for money,” the DOJ said at the time.