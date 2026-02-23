Politics Nicki Minaj Slams 'Stupid' Gavin Newsom for Comparing Himself to Black People Because He Can't Read: 'He Really Believes They're Slow' Source: mega The rapper and MAGA loyalist tore into the governor over his controversial remarks. Allie Fasanella Feb. 23 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Nicki Minaj is laying into Gavin Newsom after he insulted the Black community. During a book tour stop in Atlanta, Ga., on Sunday, February 22, the California governor claimed he was "like" Black people because of his poor SAT scores and trouble reading. "His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read," the rapper and MAGA loyalist wrote alongside a viral clip of his remarks.

His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read.



This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved.



Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that… https://t.co/llo1k7F7wB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 23, 2026 Source: @NICKIMINAJ/x Nicki Minaj said Gavin Newsom was also speaking to the audience like 'they're children.'

'My First Read on Him Was Correct'

Source: mega 'He really believes they're slow,' she declared.

The Grammy winner, 43, went on to state his comments were proof that her "first read on him was correct," adding, "he's been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved." She pointed out that the "craziest part" of the clip that "will haunt him forever" is not just what he said, but how he said it — noting he spoke slowly, as if the attendees couldn't "understand." "He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!! As if they’re children!!!! That means he REALLY BELIEVES they’re slow. He’s not just saying it — he didn’t misspeak!!!! He BELIEVES it!!!!"

'I'm Dumb and Illiterate, Just Like You'

Source: mega Social media users also criticized Gavin Newsom's words.

The "Side to Side" rapper is far from the only one to call out Newsom on social media, with some labeling him racist. One person responded to Minaj's post with a graphic of the governor telling a Black man, "I'm dumb and illiterate, just like you!" Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Gavin trying to be ‘relatable’ comes off as extremely condescending and demeaning." "Trying to bond by claiming illiteracy is definitely a choice," someone else chimed in.

Nicki Minaj Accused Gavin Newsom of Being 'Obsessed' With Donald Trump

Source: mega; Katie Miller Pod/YouTube Nicki Minaj accused Gavin Newsom of being 'obsessed' with Donald Trump.

This isn't the first time the "Beez in the Trap" artist has taken aim at the politician. Minaj accused Newsom of being "obsessed" with Donald Trump and trying to be like the president during an appearance on Katie Miller's podcast earlier this month. Referring to him as "Newscum," she claimed "he's making a fool out of himself" and "no one" is going to vote for him as he continues to hint at running for president in 2028.

Source: mega Nicki Minaj mocked Gavin Newsom's potential 2028 presidential bid.