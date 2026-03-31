Disgusted Megyn Kelly Sees Kristi Noem's Husband's 'Absurd' Cross-Dressing Scandal as 'a Form of Cheating': 'It's Unbelievable'
March 31 2026, Updated 7:21 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly was in shock as she shared the "bombshell" report about Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon Noem, being a cross-dresser.
The journalist commented on the situation on the Tuesday, March 31, episode of her show as she put one of Bryon's photos on display that pictured him dressed as what Kelly referred to as a "freak woman."
Megyn explained how the report claimed Bryon was messaging multiple women who fit his "bimbo-fication" fetish, in which women have large b----- enhancements. Bryon seems to enjoy dressing that way as well, with one photo showing him in hot pants and wearing a tight T-shirt stuffed with big balloons.
Megyn said the scandal, which Bryon has admitted to, could have had serious consequences for Noem when she was still leading the Department of Homeland Security, a gig Donald Trump fired her from on March 5.
'It Makes Her Subject to Blackmail'
"It makes her subject to blackmail, because if the Daily Mail can find these pictures and this fetish by her married husband, so can our adversaries, and who knows, who could go to Kristi Noem when she was DHS Secretary, and say, you will do the following things, or we will run to the New York Times with these photos," she explained.
'It's Just So Absurd'
Megyn called the situation "unbelievable" as she read off some of Bryon's messages in which he lusted over big b------.
"I'm sorry, but it's just so absurd," she emphasized. "What the ubiquitous nature of p--- on the internet. It's not like when it used to be like Playboy and Penthouse, and like a man would see a couple dirty pictures and read a dirty forum and move on with his business, like it's everywhere. It's everywhere, and any kink you have can be indulged, including this."
- Kristi Noem Is 'Devastated' by Bombshell Exposé About Husband's Alleged Cross-Dressing Double Life: 'The Family Was Blindsided'
- Megyn Kelly Skewers Kristi Noem for Allegedly Having an Affair With Corey Lewandowski: 'He Is a Player Within the Trump Administration'
- Kristi Noem's Husband Makes Rare Appearance in Video as Affair Claims Mount
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The mother-of-three saw Bryon's actions as a "form of cheating. There's no question."
"He's clearly getting off to the site of these women who have just mutilated themselves for the pleasure of random strangers online, and then he's returning the favor," she said.
"This story is real. We're going to have to deal with this because she's still in the government," Megyn pointed out. "She's not in our DHS post, but she's been offloaded to this new commission that the president created, and she's serving there right now."
She was also dumbfounded that Bryon didn't conceal his face in any of his cross-dressing pictures.
"He's not even trying to hide his identity as the spouse of the Department of Homeland Security Chief. Here he is in another one of his little outfits with the same giant fake b------ giving a kissy face," the political commentator spilled. "I don't know what that is, but I can speak for all women in America when I say we don't want to see our husband doing it."
Did Kristi Noem Cheat on Her Husband?
Megyn admitted she feels for Kristi and said the scandal "puts a totally different spin on the affair she's allegedly been having with Corey Lewandowski."
"Who could blame her? It feels almost noble at this point. I mean, like it's not noble. They're both married and have children and all the bit, I'm just saying it definitely gives a different look at it, because you never know what's going on in someone's marriage," she expressed.
As OK! reported, a rep for Kristi told an outlet of the drama, "Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time."