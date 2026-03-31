Disgusted Megyn Kelly Sees Kristi Noem's Husband's 'Absurd' Cross-Dressing Scandal as 'a Form of Cheating': 'It's Unbelievable'

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Megyn Kelly was in shock as she shared the "bombshell" report about Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon Noem, being a cross-dresser. The journalist commented on the situation on the Tuesday, March 31, episode of her show as she put one of Bryon's photos on display that pictured him dressed as what Kelly referred to as a "freak woman."

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly called Bryon Noem's cross-dressing scandal 'unbelievable.'

Megyn explained how the report claimed Bryon was messaging multiple women who fit his "bimbo-fication" fetish, in which women have large b----- enhancements. Bryon seems to enjoy dressing that way as well, with one photo showing him in hot pants and wearing a tight T-shirt stuffed with big balloons. Megyn said the scandal, which Bryon has admitted to, could have had serious consequences for Noem when she was still leading the Department of Homeland Security, a gig Donald Trump fired her from on March 5.

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'It Makes Her Subject to Blackmail'

Source: Bryon Noem/facebook Kristi and Bryon Noem have been married since 1992.

"It makes her subject to blackmail, because if the Daily Mail can find these pictures and this fetish by her married husband, so can our adversaries, and who knows, who could go to Kristi Noem when she was DHS Secretary, and say, you will do the following things, or we will run to the New York Times with these photos," she explained.

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'It's Just So Absurd'

Source: @megynkelly/youtube The journalist pointed out that Bryon Noem's secret life could have been used as 'blackmail' when his wife was leading the DHS.

Megyn called the situation "unbelievable" as she read off some of Bryon's messages in which he lusted over big b------. "I'm sorry, but it's just so absurd," she emphasized. "What the ubiquitous nature of p--- on the internet. It's not like when it used to be like Playboy and Penthouse, and like a man would see a couple dirty pictures and read a dirty forum and move on with his business, like it's everywhere. It's everywhere, and any kink you have can be indulged, including this."

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube Kristi Noem's rep admitted she was 'blindsided' by the shocking scandal.

The mother-of-three saw Bryon's actions as a "form of cheating. There's no question." "He's clearly getting off to the site of these women who have just mutilated themselves for the pleasure of random strangers online, and then he's returning the favor," she said.

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Source: @kristinoem/x In exposed photos, Kristin Noem's spouse was dressed as a woman with a large chest.

"This story is real. We're going to have to deal with this because she's still in the government," Megyn pointed out. "She's not in our DHS post, but she's been offloaded to this new commission that the president created, and she's serving there right now." She was also dumbfounded that Bryon didn't conceal his face in any of his cross-dressing pictures. "He's not even trying to hide his identity as the spouse of the Department of Homeland Security Chief. Here he is in another one of his little outfits with the same giant fake b------ giving a kissy face," the political commentator spilled. "I don't know what that is, but I can speak for all women in America when I say we don't want to see our husband doing it."

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Did Kristi Noem Cheat on Her Husband?

Source: kristi noem/facebook Rumors have been swirling that Kristi Noem is having an affair with Corey Lewandowski.