NEWS Megyn Kelly Mocks CBS Anchor Tony Dokoupil for 'Sobbing' About His Family During First Week on the Job: 'There's No Crying in Evening News' Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Tony Dokoupil broke down during a segment in his hometown of Miami, Florida. Allie Fasanella Jan. 8 2026, Updated 11:13 a.m. ET

Megyn Kelly blasted newly appointed CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil for "sobbing" about his family on-air during a segment in his hometown of Miami, Fla. Speaking about the moment with former ABC News political director Mark Halperin during her show on Wednesday, January 7, the former Fox News anchor ripped into him, declaring, "There's no crying in evening news."

View this post on Instagram Source: @tonydokoupil/instagram Tony Dokoupil choked up as he reflected on his childhood in Miami, Fla.

Megyn Kelly Comapres Tony Dokoupil to News Legend Walter Cronkite

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Tony Dokoupil wiped away tears as he talked about his love for Miami, Fla.

"There might be some crying when a president is shot and assassinated right before you're very eyes," she said, referencing legendary news broadcaster Walter Cronkite, who announced the slaying of former President John F. Kennedy. "There was like a wiping of the eyes as he took off his glasses," she recounted. "But that was as far as he went and that's as far as most evening news anchors ever would ever have gone, traditionally."

'You Want to Talk Feminization of the Newsroom'

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly ranted, 'There's no crying in evening news.'

Before playing the clip, Kelly referenced an idea fellow media personality Adam Carolla ranted about on his own podcast recently. Carolla claimed the increasing number of women in the formerly male-dominated journalism field has resulted in a shift in how the newsroom runs and the content produced. "You want to talk feminization of the newsroom, I give you the new CBS evening news anchor," she declared.

Tony Dokoupil Cried Talking About His Upbringing

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube The teary-eyed reporter recounted his family fleeing Miami due his father's drug dealing.

The controversial podcaster played the clip of the former CBS Mornings host crying when asked what made Miami his "favorite place in the world." "It makes me emotional," he said while wiping away tears. "Let me get a second here. To help people understand why I have such a reaction… Florida is where I grew up… It’s where I would’ve spent all of my childhood, but we left because of my father..." "He got in some trouble with business. It’s like we laugh about it now, but he was a drug dealer," Dokoupil explained, adding that he felt "robbed of the full Miami experience," making it hard to "come back."

Megyn Kelly Mocks Tony Dokoupil's 'Inability' to Recover From Tears

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly was disgusted by Tony Dokoupil's 'sobbing' and 'repeated voice quivering.'