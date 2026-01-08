Megyn Kelly Mocks CBS Anchor Tony Dokoupil for ‘Sobbing’ About His Family During First Week on the Job: ‘There’s No Crying in Evening News'
Jan. 8 2026, Updated 11:13 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly blasted newly appointed CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil for "sobbing" about his family on-air during a segment in his hometown of Miami, Fla.
Speaking about the moment with former ABC News political director Mark Halperin during her show on Wednesday, January 7, the former Fox News anchor ripped into him, declaring, "There's no crying in evening news."
Megyn Kelly Comapres Tony Dokoupil to News Legend Walter Cronkite
"There might be some crying when a president is shot and assassinated right before you're very eyes," she said, referencing legendary news broadcaster Walter Cronkite, who announced the slaying of former President John F. Kennedy.
"There was like a wiping of the eyes as he took off his glasses," she recounted. "But that was as far as he went and that's as far as most evening news anchors ever would ever have gone, traditionally."
'You Want to Talk Feminization of the Newsroom'
Before playing the clip, Kelly referenced an idea fellow media personality Adam Carolla ranted about on his own podcast recently.
Carolla claimed the increasing number of women in the formerly male-dominated journalism field has resulted in a shift in how the newsroom runs and the content produced.
"You want to talk feminization of the newsroom, I give you the new CBS evening news anchor," she declared.
Tony Dokoupil Cried Talking About His Upbringing
The controversial podcaster played the clip of the former CBS Mornings host crying when asked what made Miami his "favorite place in the world."
"It makes me emotional," he said while wiping away tears. "Let me get a second here. To help people understand why I have such a reaction… Florida is where I grew up… It’s where I would’ve spent all of my childhood, but we left because of my father..."
"He got in some trouble with business. It’s like we laugh about it now, but he was a drug dealer," Dokoupil explained, adding that he felt "robbed of the full Miami experience," making it hard to "come back."
Megyn Kelly Mocks Tony Dokoupil's 'Inability' to Recover From Tears
As the video continued to play, Kelly reacted with shock.
"Oh my god," she said. "I thought for sure that story was going to end in... 'and they were all killed in a house fire. I was the sole survivor,' in which case I would’ve excused the multiple tears."
She continued, "Turns out the dad had some problems. I’m sorry to hear it. The sobbing, the repeated voice quivering, the inability to recover, what is that?!"
Halperin then replied, "I don’t begrudge anyone crying over their family. I cry when I talk about my family sometimes. But I wouldn’t put it out. My point is, it wasn’t live. They chose to put it out."