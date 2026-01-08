Who Is Tony Dokoupil's Wife? 6 Things to Know About Katy Tur

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Tur Is a Journalist, Anchor and Producer

Source: MEGA Tony Dokoupil's wife, Katy Tur, is also an author.

Tony Dokoupil is happily married to his wife, Katy Tur. Like the CBS anchor, Tur is working in the industry as a journalist, anchor and producer. She has been hosting Katy Tur Reports on MS NOW since 2017, years after getting her start at NBC News in 2009. She authored Unbelievable and received the 2017 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur Met in 2015

Source: MEGA Tony Dokoupil was previously married to Danielle Haas.

Dokoupil and Tur's relationship began after their first meeting while working at MSNBC. "I'm not very polite, so I said, 'Who the [expletive] is that? Does he work here? How come I don't know who he is?' The makeup artists all chimed in and said, 'That's Tony, we've all got a big crush on him,'" she recalled. Dokoupil also reflected on their first meeting, sharing, "It didn't occur to me until midnight that night in my crappy apartment drinking a whiskey, where I was like, 'That was weird that they introduced me to her because that never happens. Maybe I have a shot here.'" Tur then reportedly made the first move by sending him an email that read, "Do you want to get a coffee, or Fanta, or frozen daiquiri sometime?" During an appearance on CBS Mornings in August 2025, Dokoupil admitted he was "excited" that he forwarded the email to a friend. "I actually wrote to him, 'This is promising. I've had a crush on her for a long time," he added, revealing he waited four hours before responding. Shortly after, Dokoupil and Tur began a long-distance relationship.

Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur Exchanged Vows in 2017

Source: MEGA Tony Dokoupil's first wife filed for divorce in 2015.

Dokoupil and Tur sealed their union with a kiss during a private wedding ceremony in Utah on October 27, 2017. She announced her marriage to Dokoupil in a social media post three days later. "I'm back tomorrow after a nice weekend without my phone. Did I miss anything?" Tur wrote alongside a photo of the pair in their wedding outfits.

Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur Share 2 Children

Source: MEGA Tony Dokoupil also welcomed two children with Danielle Haas.

Dokoupil and Tur welcomed their first child together, Theodore, on April 13, 2019. Their daughter, Eloise Judy Bear, was born on May 13, 2021. The former CBS Mornings co-host is also a father to two older children from a previous marriage. "I think the best thing about being a dad is the double and triple vision it gives you," Dokoupil said of being a father. "On the one hand it gives you the ability to look into your past and look at your own parents in a new way and see what they experienced, and you also get this magical ability to look into the future and think about what life would be like for this little kiddo who will be stretching on long after you."

Katy Tur Previously Dated Keith Olbermann

Source: MEGA Katy Tur was 23 when she began dating Keith Olbermann, who was 47 at the time.

Before her marriage to Dokoupil, Tur dated Keith Olbermann from 2006 to 2009. In an episode of his podcast, "Countdown with Keith Olbermann," he told his listeners he had stayed "quiet long enough" about his past relationship with Tur. He decided to break his silence after Dokoupil publicly shared his experience getting a vasectomy. "Yesterday, when she turned a vasectomy into a photo op, I had enough with it," said Olbermann. "[Tur and her husband] are horrible publicity addicts."

Katy Tur Said Tony Dokoupil Is 'Perfect' for the 'CBS Evening News' Anchor Role

Source: CBS Evening News/YouTube Tony Dokoupil made his debut on January 5.