'Why Is He Sitting at the Kiddie Table?': Megyn Kelly Mocks President Joe Biden's 'Terrifying' Video Aimed at Donald Trump
Megyn Kelly went after President Joe Biden during the Wednesday, January 17, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
One day after Biden, 81, released a video of himself saying that he's the "only person to beat Donald Trump," the TV host, 53, thought the whole clip was bizarre.
"First of all, why is he sitting in the kiddie table? He looks like he's down here. He's like, down here with his little hands like this…He’s a little kid at the big table," she noted of Biden's awkward appearance at a table.
Michael Knowles, an author and commentator, also weighed in, saying he was "confused" about the whole thing. "I need to know which photographers and cinematographers the Biden White House hires. Because you remember, there was that picture with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, where Joe Biden looked like The Incredible Hulk like he was gonna put Jimmy Carter in his pocket. And then now it looks like he's an ant or something," he quipped.
Kelly then speculated that the president was having trouble taping the video in the first place. "So that jump cut… was obviously there for a reason. He screwed it up. He couldn't get through it. And they couldn't get a second take I guess with him in the original position or he couldn't get through even that short bit one time. So they had to use the up close from the second tape. That's my belief… This is terrifying," she said.
Knowles replied, "I'm not Steven Spielberg… I spend a lot of my life on camera, you spend a lot of your life on camera, it just seems to me that some good direction for the President in that video would have been to open his eyes. I think that statements are more persuasive when your eyes are open and you're not mumbling and you're not sleep while you give them. On to victory!"
That same day, VP Kamala Harris spoke on The View about what the future holds — and if her and Biden will remain in the White House for another four years.
“I am scared as heck!” Harris candidly shared. “Which is why I’m traveling our country.”
“You know, there’s an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office: Either without an opponent or scared,” she continued. “So on all of those points, yes, we should ALL be scared.”