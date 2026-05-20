Megyn Kelly Declares 'It’s Officially Over' for Meghan Markle as Duchess Draws Sparse Crowd for Speech in Genova: 'Stop Bothering Us'

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Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly blasted Meghan Markle on her podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke earlier this week at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the Place des Nations, where she discussed the dangerous effects social media can have on children. Kelly mocked the seemingly small crowd that showed up to listen to Meghan's talk after examining social media clips of the event.

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Megyn Kelly Said Meghan Markle 'Must Be Taken Seriously'

Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube 'We don’t give a s--- about you,' Megyn Kelly said about Meghan Markle.

“She must be taken seriously. She’s humanitarian. She started the Archwell Foundation, which already closed. She flies all the way over there, and would you take a look at the crowd that showed up or didn’t… literally nobody is on the side," the political commentator continued on her eponymous podcast. Kelly continued: “No one is listening to her. We have video of a woman behind her who basically is like putting the jacket on… yawning, stretching. This is the crowd…It’s the public’s verdict on, we don’t give a s--- about you. Shut up and go live your life, and stop bothering us with your fake profundities and fake title. It’s officially OVER.”

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Meghan Markle Posted a Selfie With Daughter Lilibet Before Her Geneva Trip

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Source: @meghan/Instagram The Duchess of Sussex posted a selfie with her daughter, Princess Lilibet, on May 16.

She then discussed a photo Meghan shared before her trip, where she hung out with her daughter, Princess Lilibet, 4, in her immense closet. “She posted on social media before she went a picture of herself – this surrounded by designer clothing and Lilibet down at her feet, staring up at her mother… 'It’s just me, it’s me admiring me as my daughter admires me in my closet of designer clothes. This is how I want you to understand how relatable I am,’” Kelly rolled her eyes.

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Another Critic Labeled the Duchess of Sussex a 'Hypocrite'

Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube The journalist discussed Meghan Markle's sparse crowd during her Geneva speech.

The As Ever founder donned a purple coat in the mirror selfie as Lilibet played at her feet. An array of black pumps were spotted on the floor as mahogany shelves were adorned with neatly-pressed clothes. "Mama’s little helper 💜," Meghan captioned the photo shared on May 16. Journalist Tom Sykes also took issue with Meghan's snapshot, calling her a "hypocrite."

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was branded as a 'hypocrite' and 'tone-deaf.'