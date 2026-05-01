EXCLUSIVE Why Meghan Markle's Latest Photos of Her Kids Has Led to Her Being Slammed for 'Modern Parenting Sin' Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is under fire for not posting her kids' faces online. Aaron Tinney May 1 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle shared photos of her children, but their faces were hidden.

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The approach reflects a growing practice among high-profile figures seeking to balance public visibility with privacy, particularly in the wake of Harry's own experiences growing up under intense media scrutiny. A source familiar with the couple's thinking said: "From Meghan's perspective, this approach is very much about trying to find a workable balance – allowing glimpses of their family life while still shielding their children from the intense scrutiny Prince Harry experienced growing up in the public eye. She sees it as a thoughtful compromise, but it is clear that not everyone interprets it in the same way." The insider added: "But there is a strand of criticism that suggests the strategy sends mixed signals – that by choosing to share images at all, even in a limited or obscured way, it can come across as wanting to engage with the public while still maintaining a tight level of control over what is seen. Celeb parents who do this are being dubbed 'posturing parents' as they are essentially trying to appear more superior than 'normal' parents as they think their children's security is more important than that of other children."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry grew up under intense media scrutiny.

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The criticism has been amplified by a broader cultural conversation around "sharenting" – the practice of parents sharing images of their children online. The trend has become increasingly common among celebrities, with figures such as Kristen Bell, Chris Pratt, Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively opting to obscure their children's faces with emojis or camera angles. Advocates argue it offers a compromise between total privacy and public sharing, while critics suggest it amounts to "security theater" – a symbolic gesture rather than genuine protection that has been branded a "modern parenting sin."

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According to insiders, Meghan's decision is closely tied to Harry's well-documented concerns about media intrusion. A source said: "Prince Harry has spoken openly over the years about the toll of growing up constantly in the spotlight, and that experience plays a significant role in shaping how they choose to protect their own children from similar exposure. At the same time, Meghan is mindful of maintaining some level of connection with their audience, so there is an ongoing effort to strike a balance between honoring her husband's concerns about privacy and sharing carefully managed glimpses of their family life with those who follow them." The debate also highlights a generational shift in attitudes toward digital identity. Children who grew up during the early years of social media are now reaching adulthood with extensive online footprints created by their parents, raising questions about consent and long-term consequences.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly mindful of maintaining some level of connection with her audience.

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Advances in artificial intelligence have further intensified concerns about how images can be used or manipulated. Some observers argue complete privacy would be a more consistent approach. A source said: "There is a school of thought that if protecting a child's privacy is the priority, the most straightforward approach would be to avoid sharing any images altogether. When photos are posted with faces hidden or partially obscured, it can create the impression that the child is still being used within a wider public narrative or personal brand, even if that was never the intention behind it."

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Source: MEGA The pair share two kids.