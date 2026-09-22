Megyn Kelly Says It's 'Questionable' Why Presley Gerber Was Allowed to Live in a Different Building on Rehab Grounds After His Death

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Megyn Kelly is weighing in on the circumstances surrounding Presley Gerber’s death. During a new episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the commentator discussed reports about the death of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s 27-year-old son. Presley died on September 20 at a Santa Monica rehabilitation facility, where he had been staying in a separate house on the grounds.

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Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly questioned the rehab facility where Presley Gerber was staying before his death.

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“And just before we came to air, TMZ updated its report, adding that Presley Gerber's death was the result of an apparent overdose. They report that he was at a rehab facility that allowed patients to stay on campus in their own housing — which is, you know, questionable,” she began.

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Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE

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Megyn Shared Her Personal Experience With Rehab

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died at 27 while staying in a separate house on the facility’s grounds.

Megyn also shared her experience as someone who “had someone I love in a rehab facility.” “I will tell you that they never would have allowed that. It was important for everyone in the facility to be together so you could keep a very close eye on them. You couldn't even — I tried to bring a care package to my loved one, and you could not bring in anything that could arguably or possibly be used as a drug, like hairspray,” she stated. The podcast host added, “So, I have a lot of questions about how he overdosed in a rehab facility. My guess this morning, knowing nothing else, is that it has something to do with the fact that he was at this outpost on the facility grounds as opposed to being under lock and key." Presley’s death is still under investigation. The Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy, but the official cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

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Megyn Turns Her Attention to Cindy

Source: MEGA Authorities are investigating his death as a suspected overdose, but the official cause remains deferred.

Megyn also addressed Presley’s upbringing and his career as a model. While she said she had “empathy” for Cindy, she questioned whether the supermodel could have made different choices when raising her children. “Let’s face it, both kids were commercialized,” Megyn said on "The Megyn Kelly Show" about Presley and his sister, Kaia Gerber. “He said he was signed when he was 15. And Cindy Crawford of all people should have known the dangers of that. She should have known the dangers.” “You’ve got a teenage boy being sent over to New York, to Europe, Hollywood, and he remarked several times about how bizarre it was to grow up in Hollywood,” Megyn continued. “And you better watch him. There are predators in that industry, predators in modeling, in music, in Hollywood. I mean, honestly, can you imagine putting your 13-year-old and 15-year-old in modeling?” Megyn did not provide evidence to support her criticism of Cindy’s parenting. “I just think it’s a reckless decision,” she said, adding, “the odds are overwhelmingly against them growing up to be well people.”

Megyn Says the Family’s Situation Was Complicated

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly also criticized Cindy Crawford’s parenting while acknowledging she did not know the full family situation.