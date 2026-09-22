Police Say They're Investigating Drugs in Presley Gerber's Death, Speaking to His Rehab Patients to Trace Source
Sept. 22 2026, Published 5:04 a.m. ET
Police are apparently conducting a drug probe amid the investigation into Presley Gerber’s death on Sunday, September 20.
The 27-year-old, who was the only son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber and brother to model and actor Kaia Gerber, passed away from a suspected overdose at the rehab facility he was staying in.
Per TMZ, authorities are trying to determine whether the drugs found in his system were prescribed to him or not.
Police Conduct Drug Probe in Presley Gerber's Death From Alleged Overdose
Per the outlet, a source close to the investigation claimed, “The probe is in its early stages, but one of the first orders of business is finding out if Presley took drugs, and where he got them.”
Authorities are reportedly also looking into whether the late model took the drugs from a friend or a dealer and trying to trace a source at the same time.
The outlet reported that the police have already interviewed other patients who were at the rehab when he passed away to be thorough in their investigation.
However, authorities still don't suspect any foul play involved in Presley’s death, as of yet.
- Presley Gerber 'Seemed a Little Off' in Final Days Before Tragic Death, Claims Insider: He 'Felt Like He Was Lacking Purpose in His Life'
- Presley Gerber's Family 'Saddened Beyond Words' After His Death at 27, Insider Says as They Blast Claims His Struggles Were Caused by 'Absent Hollywood Parents'
- Presley Gerber Embraced Parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in Final Public Appearance at Mental Health Event Before Death at 27
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Presley Gerber's Family Asked For Privacy After His Death From Suspected Overdose
A spokesperson for the Santa Monica Police Department reportedly told TMZ that they received a 911 call early on Sunday morning for a suspected overdose from the luxury rehab facility he was staying in.
When they arrived at the scene, the authorities reportedly “located an unresponsive individual at the location and provided life-saving measures.”
However, after 10 minutes of trying to resuscitate the man, he was pronounced dead at 9:45 A.M. at the scene.
Per the outlet, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy after his death.
However, his cause of death has been deferred.
Shortly after the news broke, a representative for the Gerber family told the publication, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”
On Monday, September 21, a source close to the family told People, “The family is in total shock right now. Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others.”
The source also added that the family is currently “saddened beyond words” after the tragic passing of the late model.
“This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents,” another insider claimed.
“Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved,” they added.