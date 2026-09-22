Police Say They're Investigating Drugs in Presley Gerber's Death, Speaking to His Rehab Patients to Trace Source

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Police are apparently conducting a drug probe amid the investigation into Presley Gerber’s death on Sunday, September 20. The 27-year-old, who was the only son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber and brother to model and actor Kaia Gerber, passed away from a suspected overdose at the rehab facility he was staying in. Per TMZ, authorities are trying to determine whether the drugs found in his system were prescribed to him or not.

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Police Conduct Drug Probe in Presley Gerber's Death From Alleged Overdose

Source: MEGA Police are trying to trace a source for the drugs Presley Gerber allegedly took that might have led to his death.

Per the outlet, a source close to the investigation claimed, “The probe is in its early stages, but one of the first orders of business is finding out if Presley took drugs, and where he got them.” Authorities are reportedly also looking into whether the late model took the drugs from a friend or a dealer and trying to trace a source at the same time.

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Source: MEGA Police did not suspect foul play in Presley Gerber's death from a suspected overdose.

The outlet reported that the police have already interviewed other patients who were at the rehab when he passed away to be thorough in their investigation. However, authorities still don't suspect any foul play involved in Presley’s death, as of yet.

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Presley Gerber's Family Asked For Privacy After His Death From Suspected Overdose

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber reportedly 'loved that Presley was so open about his struggles.'

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's family is reportedly 'saddened beyond words' by his tragic passing.