or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoPolitics

'What a Joke!': Megyn Kelly Reacts to Joe Biden's 'Frustrating' Interview on 'The View' — Watch

Photo of Megyn Kelly; picture of Joe Biden.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube; @theview/X

Megyn Kelly deemed Joe Biden's 'The View' appearance 'torturous.'

By:

May 9 2025, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly had a ball putting Joe Biden on blast following his Thursday, May 8, appearance on The View.

During Thursday's episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the famed television journalist ripped apart Biden's talk show interview while calling The View panelists' "softball questions" for the former president a "joke."

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Mocks Joe Biden's 'Rehabilitation Tour'

megyn kelly reacts joe biden interview the view watch
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube; MEGA

Megyn Kelly called Joe Biden's interview 'frustrating to watch.'

  • The political commentator brought up Biden's headline-making interview by accusing him of being on a "Rehabilitation Tour."
  • "He goes on to The View, and it wasn't rehabilitative at all here," Kelly declared before playing a clip of the Democratic leader explaining his belief that Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump of the latter's "sexist" campaign and alleged arguments that "woman couldn't lead the country" — "and a woman of mixed race," at that.
    • Article continues below advertisement

    Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube
  • In response, Kelly snubbed: "He could barely spit it out. He and Barack Obama are two peas in a pot on this 'sexism and racism If you didn't vote for her,' that's obviously what [Kamala] thinks, too. But the nerve of this guy, of all people, to come out and say that's why she lost."
    • Article continues below advertisement

    Megyn Kelly Attacks Dr. Jill Biden

    megyn kelly reacts joe biden interview the view watch
    Source: @theview/X

    Dr. Jill Biden joined her husband at the news table toward the end of his interview.

    After calling out The View panelists for seemingly trying to guide Biden successfully through the interview without any hiccups, Kelly moved her attention to Dr. Jill Biden.

  • "Speaking of those around him who covered up his infirmity, or at least that's where my mind went. Dr. Jill was there too, and, as usual, came to the rescue," the former Fox News anchor mockingly stated, referring to how Joe's wife stepped in to help her husband answer a question about accusations involving his "cognitive decline."
    • MORE ON:
    Megyn Kelly

    Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

    Article continues below advertisement

    megyn kelly reacts joe biden interview the view watch
    Source: @theview/X

    Dr, Jill Biden helped her husband answer a question about his alleged 'cognitive decline.'

    "She says, 'None of these people writing the books worked for us.' Well, one of the first to have his book hit interviewed Ron Klain, who was Joe Biden's Chief of Staff for almost all of his presidency, and he went on the record saying that Biden thought he was president of NATO," Megyn claimed.

    "He thought he was president of NATO, and didn't realize he was president United States," she further alleged. "Where was that follow up, ladies of The View? I must have missed it… They can't do a live follow up."

    Article continues below advertisement

    Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube
  • "If you just stay steeped in the news. You could easily say, 'well, his chief of staff went on the record and said the following,'" Megyn suggested of the talk show hosts. "Maybe their producers behind the scenes need to get smarter and just write in the little follow up. 'They're likely to say he worked very hard, or that none of his staff members wrote these books. Here is your follow up, you nimrods.' But they either didn't put that down or they didn't know how to execute on it."
  • "It's incredibly frustrating to watch," the media personality noted.
    • Article continues below advertisement

    Dr. Jill Biden Compared to Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

    megyn kelly reacts joe biden interview the view watch
    Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube; @theview/X; MEGA

    Megyn Kelly thinks the Bidens' relationship is the 'same as' Bill Belichick's is with Jordon Hudson.

    While analyzing Joe and his wife's interactions, Megyn compared Dr. Jill to Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

    "She's reminding me of Jordan, Bill Belichick's girlfriend. Those two are the same person in the same relationship in different ways," she explained, seemingly referencing how they both date men who are older than them.

    Dr. Jill's only about 10 years younger than the president, however, while Jordon has an almost 50-year age gap between her and the former New England Patriots coach.

    More From OK! Magazine

      OK! Logo

      Opt-out of personalized ads

      © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.