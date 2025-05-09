'What a Joke!': Megyn Kelly Reacts to Joe Biden's 'Frustrating' Interview on 'The View' — Watch
Megyn Kelly had a ball putting Joe Biden on blast following his Thursday, May 8, appearance on The View.
During Thursday's episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the famed television journalist ripped apart Biden's talk show interview while calling The View panelists' "softball questions" for the former president a "joke."
Megyn Kelly Mocks Joe Biden's 'Rehabilitation Tour'
Megyn Kelly Attacks Dr. Jill Biden
After calling out The View panelists for seemingly trying to guide Biden successfully through the interview without any hiccups, Kelly moved her attention to Dr. Jill Biden.
"She says, 'None of these people writing the books worked for us.' Well, one of the first to have his book hit interviewed Ron Klain, who was Joe Biden's Chief of Staff for almost all of his presidency, and he went on the record saying that Biden thought he was president of NATO," Megyn claimed.
"He thought he was president of NATO, and didn't realize he was president United States," she further alleged. "Where was that follow up, ladies of The View? I must have missed it… They can't do a live follow up."
Dr. Jill Biden Compared to Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson
While analyzing Joe and his wife's interactions, Megyn compared Dr. Jill to Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
"She's reminding me of Jordan, Bill Belichick's girlfriend. Those two are the same person in the same relationship in different ways," she explained, seemingly referencing how they both date men who are older than them.
Dr. Jill's only about 10 years younger than the president, however, while Jordon has an almost 50-year age gap between her and the former New England Patriots coach.