Megyn Kelly Likens Bill Belichick's Girlfriend to Jill Biden After Viral Interview Incident: Jordon Hudson Is 'Calling All the Shots'
Megyn Kelly targeted Bill Belichick's much younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, on the latest installment of "The Megyn Kelly Podcast."
On the episode, the journalist discussed the pair's nearly 50-year age gap and dissed the skin-baring outfits the former cheerleader has been wearing to red carpets.
"She shows up at these black tie events with him wearing nothing," Kelly, 54, noted. "She’s basically wearing a bikini, and he’s wearing a normal man’s clothing. And it looks weird."
"Whatever, who am I to judge? But I’m judging," she continued. "I won’t lie, it’s weird, and I’m pretty sure she is with him because he’s very famous and probably has a lot of money and gets her access to cool things, that’s my guess."
The political commentator also touched on the duo's viral CBS News incident, as cameras caught Hudson, 24, cutting off a reporter when they asked the football coach, 73, how they first met.
Hudson was also seen sitting in the background of the studio as the interview took place — something that reminded Kelly of Joe and Jill Biden's relationship.
"He gives this interview, and now it’s starting to look much more like a Jill Biden situation. It’s all I could think of," Megyn explained. "It’s like she’s Dr. Jill on the sidelines, calling all the shots, and trying to decide what he can answer and what he can’t in this interview."
The mother-of-three was referring to rumors that Jill, 73, was feeding the former president, 82, responses due to his alleged cognitive decline.
Megyn also dissed Hudson for "trying to dominate behind the scenes" and gave credit to CBS for showing "this monster on screen left who was completely trying to control him."
"I’m not sure we’re ever gonna get any answers," Kelly said, "but she’s got major Dr. Jill vibes."
Even the man who was interviewing the father-of-three seemed ticked off by Hudson's behavior, as he noted she "was a constant presence during our interview."
In addition, NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk said of the scene, "While we don’t know the total number of interruptions, it’s our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn’t a one-time thing."
As OK! reported, an insider claimed Belichick's inner circle is growing concerned by the couple's dynamic, as they find it "alarming."
"They are talking to him about her, but very gently because they know how deep in he is," the source told a news outlet, calling Hudson "a runaway train."