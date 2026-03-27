Megyn Kelly Rips Hoda Kotb for Ignoring Nancy Guthrie's 'Propped Open' Back Door in Emotional Sit-Down Interview With Savannah
March 27 2026, Published 9:32 a.m. ET
wasn't a fan of Hoda Kotb's recent interview with Savannah Guthrie as the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues.
Savannah, 54, gave her second interview since her mother's February 1 disappearance in a two-part series on the Today show with Kotb, 61, on March 25 and 26.
Megyn Kelly Says Hoda Kotb 'Fell Down on the Job'
Megyn, 55, explained during the Thursday, March 26, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" that Hoda "fell down on the job" by not asking follow-up questions after Savannah revealed the back door to her mother's home was found "propped open."
"I don't think she was the woman for the interview. They put her out there because they use this as a promotional vehicle," Megyn said while referencing the duo's close relationship. "NBC had an agenda here, which was to show you one big, happy family. Look how empathetic she is. It was an inappropriate choice, journalistically, because it served as only a distraction."
Megyn Kelly Slammed Hoda Kotb's Emotional Response
Megyn claimed Hoda's emotional response to her colleague's story was "distracting" and "unnecessary."
"My real complaint about the way that Hoda handled this – there were no follow-ups. None. And therefore it was not journalistically sound," Megyn critiqued. "She did not ask very basic questions, like, “What do you mean, ‘Propped open?’ That’s it. I'm not talking about you go for the jugular… I mean very basic reportorial ABCs — What does propped open mean?"
- Hoda Kotb Shares How Savannah Guthrie's 'Desperation' to Find Missing Mom Is Helping Her Stay Strong: 'God’s Holding Her Hand'
- 'Hopeless' Hoda Kotb Returns to 'Today' as She Supports Pal Savannah Guthrie Amid Her Mom's Disappearance
- Hoda Kotb Makes Emotional Return to 'Today' 1 Year After Leaving to Fill in for Savannah Guthrie as Desperate Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues
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Savannah Guthrie Said The 'Propped Open' Doors 'Didn't Make Any Sense'
Savannah revealed the tidbit while giving new insight into her 84-year-old mother's abduction, including her reaction to finding out she was missing.
"My sister called me and I said, 'Is everything OK?' And she said, 'No. She said, 'Mom’s missing,'" Savannah shared. “And I said, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘She’s gone.'”
She and her older sister, Annie Guthrie, were both in a panic," adding, "We thought that she must have had some kind of medical episode in the night and that somehow the paramedics had come because the back doors were propped open and that didn’t make any sense."
Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31
She continued, "We thought maybe they came and there was a stretcher and they took her out the back. But her phone was there, her purse was there and all her things."
Savannah admitted that her family had been in "agony" since Nancy was last seen on January 31 by Annie and her sister's husband, Tommaso Cioni, on January 31.
"Someone needs to do the right thing," Savannah pleaded to the camera.