Nancy Guthrie Case: Sheriff Shrugs Off Mistakes as He Begs for Captor to 'Give Her Up'

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is standing by his decisions — even as criticism continues to grow. Nearly two months after Nancy Guthrie vanished, the Pima County sheriff is defending how his team has handled the investigation, telling News 4 Tucson that he is unapologetic about the way the case has been managed.

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Source: NBC News Chris Nanos said he has 'no regrets' about the case.

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"Look, I have no regrets about my team and their efforts. I don’t regret we let the crime scene go too soon or any of that,” Nanos said. He then made a direct plea to Guthrie’s captor, adding, "Just give her up. Let her go. Take her to a clinic, a hospital. Drop her off. Just let her go."

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

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Still, not everyone agrees with that stance. A retired New York City cop is now calling out the sheriff, blaming him for mishandling the case. “I’ve been an outspoken critic of his from the very first few press conferences,” retired NYPD Lieutenant Michael Gould told the New York Post. “He should have assigned a public information officer to go out in front of the press to confirm or deny certain things.”

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Gould didn’t stop there, as he pointed to several issues he believes have hurt the investigation, including the decision to suspend K-9 searches. “My biggest trigger was when he started to blame the general public and the media,” he said. “The straw that broke the camel’s back for me was when he said the cadaver dogs are on hold." He added that the decision to do so “either implies she’s alive or they’re not looking for her anymore. Why wouldn’t you answer the question?”

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram A retired NYPD officer criticized the investigation.

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The ex-police officer also criticized Nanos for acting as the main spokesperson, arguing that the sheriff’s communication style has only added confusion. “It’s almost like he’s intentionally trying to cloud the issues because you never get a straight answer,” the former cop added. “He’s been ambiguous from day one. The community doesn’t know if there’s a serial killer running around.” “He’s made this whole case about himself,” Gould said. “It could be only one of these three things: ego, incompetence, or politics, because he’s running for office.”

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Savannah Guthrie’s mother was last seen on January 31 and was reported missing the next day, February 1, from her home in Catalina Foothills, Ariz. Authorities believe she may have been targeted. About two weeks ago, Chris also addressed public safety concerns in a separate statement, saying, "It would be silly to tell people, 'Yeah, don't worry about it, you're not his target.'"

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Experts say communication has been confusing ever since Nancy Guthrie vanished.