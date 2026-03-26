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Savannah Guthrie Sobs While Recalling Horrific Moment She Learned Mom Nancy Was Missing: 'It Didn't Make Any Sense'

Split photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie.
Source: NBC; @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie recalled the moment her nightmare began.

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March 26 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie is opening up about the moment her life changed forever.

While sitting down for an interview with her dear friend Hoda Kotb on Today, the NBC star recalled the horrifying phone call she received informing her that her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, had disappeared in the middle of the night on Sunday, February 1.

Savanah — who sobbed throughout the emotional Thursday, March 26, interview — said it was her sister, Annie Guthrie, who dialed the famed TV anchor to break news of the family's nightmare.

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Image of Savannah Guthrie said her sister, Annie, was the one to inform her of their mother's disappearance.
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie said her sister, Annie, was the one to inform her of their mother's disappearance.

"My sister called me and I said, 'Is everything OK?' And she said, 'No. She said, 'Mom’s missing,'" Savannah shared. “And I said, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘She’s gone.'”

Savannah said she and Annie were both "in a panic," adding, "We thought that she must have had some kind of medical episode in the night and that somehow the paramedics had come because the back doors were propped open and that didn’t make any sense."

She continued, "We thought maybe they came and there was a stretcher and they took her out the back. But her phone was there, her purse was there and all her things."

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Source: @todayshow/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie sat down for her first interview since her mom Nancy's disappearance.

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Nancy Guthrie Was Living With 'Tremendous Pain'

Image of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was last seen on Saturday, January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

However, it wasn't long before "chaos and disbelief" ensured as she called hospitals and police officers.

"I think we were on the phone with the sheriff and trying to really make clear—from the very early moments, Annie and Tommy were saying, ‘This isn’t that case that you are used to where someone wanders off. She can’t wander off,'" she explained, noting Nancy was living with "tremendous pain" that hindered her mobility.

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'Something Is Very Wrong Here'

Image of Savannah Guthrie wondered if her fame is to blame for mom Nancy Guthrie's alleged abduction.
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie wondered if her fame is to blame for mom Nancy Guthrie's alleged abduction.

"On a good day, she could walk down to the mailbox and get the mail, but most days not,” Savannah pointed out. "So there wasn’t a wander off. And the doors were propped open, and there was blood on the front doorstep. And the Ring camera had been yanked off. And so we were saying, ‘This this is not OK. Something is very wrong here.'"

'Someone Needs to Do the Right Thing'

Image of Savannah Guthrie said she's been 'in agony' since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing.
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie said she's been 'in agony' since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing.

Savannah admitted her family has been "in agony" since Nancy was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

"Someone needs to do the right thing," she begged.

Savannah additionally confessed she wakes up "every night in the middle of the night" imagining the "terror" her mom felt when a man allegedly entered her bedroom and kidnapped the elderly grandma.

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