Savannah Guthrie Sobs While Recalling Horrific Moment She Learned Mom Nancy Was Missing: 'It Didn't Make Any Sense'

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Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie said her sister, Annie, was the one to inform her of their mother's disappearance.

"My sister called me and I said, 'Is everything OK?' And she said, 'No. She said, 'Mom’s missing,'" Savannah shared. “And I said, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘She’s gone.'” Savannah said she and Annie were both "in a panic," adding, "We thought that she must have had some kind of medical episode in the night and that somehow the paramedics had come because the back doors were propped open and that didn’t make any sense." She continued, "We thought maybe they came and there was a stretcher and they took her out the back. But her phone was there, her purse was there and all her things."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @todayshow/Instagram Savannah Guthrie sat down for her first interview since her mom Nancy's disappearance.

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Nancy Guthrie Was Living With 'Tremendous Pain'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

However, it wasn't long before "chaos and disbelief" ensured as she called hospitals and police officers. "I think we were on the phone with the sheriff and trying to really make clear—from the very early moments, Annie and Tommy were saying, ‘This isn’t that case that you are used to where someone wanders off. She can’t wander off,'" she explained, noting Nancy was living with "tremendous pain" that hindered her mobility.

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'Something Is Very Wrong Here'

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie wondered if her fame is to blame for mom Nancy Guthrie's alleged abduction.

"On a good day, she could walk down to the mailbox and get the mail, but most days not,” Savannah pointed out. "So there wasn’t a wander off. And the doors were propped open, and there was blood on the front doorstep. And the Ring camera had been yanked off. And so we were saying, ‘This this is not OK. Something is very wrong here.'"

'Someone Needs to Do the Right Thing'

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie said she's been 'in agony' since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing.