Megyn Kelly Rips Jill Biden's Treatment of Her Husband: 'That Pisses Me Off'

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Megyn Kelly isn't holding back when it comes to Jill Biden. The commentator recently weighed in on a viral moment involving former President Joe Biden and the former First Lady during a New York stop on her book tour, criticizing how the interaction unfolded in front of the audience.

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Source: Fox News Joe Biden interrupted Jill Biden's book event to ask her who she 'loves most in the world.'

On Tuesday, June 2, Jill was speaking with moderator Whoopi Goldberg while promoting her memoir, View from the East Wing, when Joe unexpectedly approached the front of the room. The former president appeared eager to ask a question, prompting a lighthearted response from his wife. "Joe has a question. Like you couldn't ask it later," joked Jill as the former president emerged from the audience. Joe then addressed his wife directly with a simple question. "Who do you love most in the whole world?" asked Joe. Without missing a beat, Jill playfully answered, "Whoopi," the former first lady responded, laughing. While many viewers saw the exchange as harmless, others viewed it differently.

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"If they had their way, he'd be President right now."



Megyn and Maureen rip Jill Biden's treatment of her husband. pic.twitter.com/7OiYUOAsw1 — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) June 5, 2026 Source: @MegynKellyShow/X

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Megyn Kelly and Maureen Callahan React

Source: @MegynKellyShow/X Megyn Kelly criticized the exchange and questioned Joe Biden's continued public appearances.

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During an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Megyn and columnist Maureen Callahan shared strong opinions about the interaction. “That pisses me off, and the reason is that if they had their way, he’d be president right now,” Megyn began. Maureen then shifted the discussion toward Joe's health challenges, saying that the public event was “enervating” for him. “This pisses me off on a human level because I can speak as someone who has a living parent with dementia and another parent who died of cancer. Jill’s out here, been going, ‘You know it’s been very hard, [Joe’s] just got Stage 4 cancer, very very difficult diagnosis,'" she ranted. “For him to sit there for two hours and be transported back and forth,” she said, adding that New York has very heavy traffic right now because of the World Cup, the Knicks game and graduation events going on. “It is gridlock everywhere.” The columnist concluded by questioning whether attending the event was in his best interest. “That is not a kind act that you do for the man; you say you loved more than anybody else,” Maureen added.

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Questions Surround Joe’s Health

Source: Fox News Jill Biden is promoting her new memoir.

Joe was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. However, he has never been publicly diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's disease. Still, questions about his cognitive health became a frequent topic of public discussion during his presidency due to verbal stumbles, gaffes and highly scrutinized appearances. Jill continues to push back against longstanding claims about her husband's mental sharpness. During a recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, correspondent Rita Braver asked the former first lady directly about the speculation that surrounded Joe during and after his presidency. “Did you ever see signs that [former President Joe Biden] was falling into cognitive decline?” Rita asked. Jill immediately rejected the suggestion. “No,” she replied. Rita followed up by pointing to the concerns many Americans had voiced over the years. “Truly?... I mean, people were saying he wasn’t the same Joe Biden,” the journalist pointed out.

Jill Biden Defends Her Husband

Source: MEGA Maureen Callahan argued that attending lengthy events could be difficult given Joe Biden's recent cancer diagnosis.