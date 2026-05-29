Jill Biden Denies Seeing Her Husband Joe 'Fall Into Cognitive Decline': 'He Was the Same'

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Jill Biden is pushing back against claims about her husband Joe Biden’s cognitive health. During an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the former first lady addressed ongoing speculation surrounding the former president’s condition after correspondent Rita Braver brought up concerns about his alleged decline in recent years.

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Source: CBS Sunday Morning Jill Biden denied claims that she witnessed Joe Biden experiencing 'cognitive decline' during his presidency.

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“Did you ever see signs that [President Joe Biden] was falling into cognitive decline?” Braver asked. Jill quickly shut down the suggestion. “No,” she replied.

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CBS Sunday Morning: “Did you ever see signs that [President Joe Biden] was falling into cognitive decline?”



Former First Lady Jill Biden: “No.”



CBS Sunday Morning: “Truly?... I mean, people were saying he wasn’t the same Joe Biden.”



Former First Lady Jill Biden: “Well, I… pic.twitter.com/ob2hnrPdyP — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 28, 2026 Source: @RedWavePress/X

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Braver then pressed further, noting that many people believed the former president had changed over time. “Truly?... I mean, people were saying he wasn’t the same Joe Biden,” the journalist pointed out.

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Jill responded by sharing her own perspective after years by his side. “Well, I don’t think that’s true. He was the same, the essence of the same Joe Biden, but yeah, he was slowing down. He was getting older. It's a very intense job. I think it ages you — quickly,” she explained.

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Source: CBS Sunday Morning The former first lady admitted Joe Biden’s difficult 2024 debate performance frightened her at the time.

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Elsewhere in the interview, Jill admitted there was one moment during Joe’s 2024 campaign that deeply scared her. At the time, the former president was seeking reelection when he struggled during the June 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump. The performance sparked major backlash and calls for Joe to step away from the race. One month later, with just 107 days before the election, he officially withdrew and endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

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Reflecting on the debate now, Jill confessed she feared something serious had happened medically. "I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never," Jill Biden shared during the interview. "I don't know what happened," she continued. "As I watched it, I thought, 'Oh, my God, he's having a stroke.' And it scared me to death."

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Source: MEGA Jill Biden revealed she feared the former president may have been suffering a medical emergency during the 2024 debate.

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The television appearance comes as Jill prepares for the release of her upcoming memoir, View From the East Wing, which hits shelves on Tuesday, June 2.

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According to the official description, the book will chronicle her experience during her four years as first lady while offering readers a behind-the-scenes look inside the White House. “Jill Biden became First Lady at a complicated moment in US history, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the shadow of the January 6 insurrection. These were the circumstances under which she set up office in the East Wing, where she hit the ground running. Throughout her husband’s presidency, Jill remained a tireless advocate for her causes, including women’s health, military families, vaccine awareness, cancer initiatives, and education,” the synopsis reads.

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Source: MEGA Joe Biden later dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Kamala Harris.