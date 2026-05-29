Jill Biden Denies Seeing Her Husband Joe 'Fall Into Cognitive Decline': 'He Was the Same'
May 29 2026, Published 7:24 a.m. ET
Jill Biden is pushing back against claims about her husband Joe Biden’s cognitive health.
During an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the former first lady addressed ongoing speculation surrounding the former president’s condition after correspondent Rita Braver brought up concerns about his alleged decline in recent years.
“Did you ever see signs that [President Joe Biden] was falling into cognitive decline?” Braver asked.
Jill quickly shut down the suggestion.
“No,” she replied.
Braver then pressed further, noting that many people believed the former president had changed over time.
“Truly?... I mean, people were saying he wasn’t the same Joe Biden,” the journalist pointed out.
Jill responded by sharing her own perspective after years by his side.
“Well, I don’t think that’s true. He was the same, the essence of the same Joe Biden, but yeah, he was slowing down. He was getting older. It's a very intense job. I think it ages you — quickly,” she explained.
Elsewhere in the interview, Jill admitted there was one moment during Joe’s 2024 campaign that deeply scared her.
At the time, the former president was seeking reelection when he struggled during the June 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump. The performance sparked major backlash and calls for Joe to step away from the race. One month later, with just 107 days before the election, he officially withdrew and endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.
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Reflecting on the debate now, Jill confessed she feared something serious had happened medically.
"I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never," Jill Biden shared during the interview.
"I don't know what happened," she continued. "As I watched it, I thought, 'Oh, my God, he's having a stroke.' And it scared me to death."
The television appearance comes as Jill prepares for the release of her upcoming memoir, View From the East Wing, which hits shelves on Tuesday, June 2.
According to the official description, the book will chronicle her experience during her four years as first lady while offering readers a behind-the-scenes look inside the White House.
“Jill Biden became First Lady at a complicated moment in US history, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the shadow of the January 6 insurrection. These were the circumstances under which she set up office in the East Wing, where she hit the ground running. Throughout her husband’s presidency, Jill remained a tireless advocate for her causes, including women’s health, military families, vaccine awareness, cancer initiatives, and education,” the synopsis reads.
The description also promises personal reflections on both political and family moments during Joe’s presidency.
“In View from the East Wing, Jill shares her White House experiences for the first time, in her own words. She reflects on the Biden presidency and its impact on her family. She brings you behind the scenes, from Camp David to Air Force One, from grading papers in the Rose Garden to witnessing the abrupt end of her husband’s bid for reelection. This is the story of a woman dedicated to her roles as a wife, mother, grandmother, teacher — and First Lady of the United States.”