Megyn Kelly Goes Off on 'Scripted' and 'Artificial' Michelle Obama for Not 'Speaking From the Heart'

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Source: Megyn Kelly/Instagram Megyn Kelly criticized Michelle Obama after watching clips from her live ‘IMO: The Look’ podcast taping with Keke Palmer at the Essence Festival.

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Kelly claimed Obama has been "everywhere" lately and argued that she often presents herself as both "aggrieved and amazing." After watching the clip, Kelly launched into a blunt critique. “Oh my God, she is dripping in narcissism, dripping in it. Would you at least feign some humility? I’m embarrassed for you,” Kelly said. “You’re actually not that great. You’re fine. But you seem very scripted and artificial to me, if I’m honest. You don’t speak from the heart. You didn’t move me at all at the Democratic National Convention. You felt a little recycled and tired, if I’m being honest.”

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Source: Megyn Kelly/Instagram

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Kelly Pushes Back on Obama's Comments About Fashion Coverage

Source: Michelle Obama/Youtube Megyn Kelly argued that media coverage of Michelle Obama's fashion was a normal part of reporting on high-profile public figures.

Kelly also took issue with Obama's recent remarks about media outlets focusing on her wardrobe during Barack Obama's first presidential campaign. According to Megyn, coverage of Michelle's outfit choices was part of the public interest rather than an effort to degrade her. “Let me tell you something, Michelle. The reason they wrote about your fashion is that, yes, you’re a woman. It wasn’t to diminish you,” Megyn said. “They do it to every female politician, and it’s not to diminish them. It’s because it’s interesting. It’s part of your look. It’s part of your messaging. They would do it to men too, if men dressed differently from one another, but they don’t.” “So f--- off with this grievance nonsense. You’re not aggrieved. It’s not — it doesn’t make anybody a misogynist,” she continued.

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Source: Michelle Obama/Youtube

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Michelle Reflects on Life in Politics

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama said she realized early in Barack Obama's presidential campaign that many articles focused on her clothing before discussing her speeches.

As OK! previously reported, Michelle sat down with Keke for what organizers described as an “unforgettable conversation about style, identity, purpose and the power of defining yourself on your own terms.” During the discussion, Michelle pointed out many news stories focused on what she was wearing instead of what she was saying. “This is when I understood, like, this is politics,” she told Keke. “Oh, they're coming after me because I'm useful, and they're trying to beat my husband, so they're trying to slow me down.” She recalled noticing the same pattern repeatedly in news coverage. “And some of those first articles, they would always start, ‘She was wearing a purple sheath, and she had on this pair of shoes.’ It wouldn't matter what I said, Keke. The article would start with what I had on. And I realized, ‘Oh, this is how they do women in politics,’” Michelle ranted. The bestselling author argued that the focus on her appearance often overshadowed the message she worked hard to deliver. “This is how we treat women in public life. We diminish them to just what they look like and not what I'm saying," she said. "Now, I'm giving him passionate speeches. I think people know now that I can give a speech. That wasn't just that. Didn't just start happening; I was always really good on the campaign trail. I was always a powerful orator,” Michelle added.

Michelle's Remarks Spark Online Debate

Source: MEGA The former first lady believes women in politics are often judged more for their appearance than for the messages they deliver.