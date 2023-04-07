Megyn Kelly Slams Don Lemon's Alleged Threatening Texts To Kyra Phillips As 'Crazy A** Single White Female Behavior'
Megyn Kelly is speaking out about Don Lemon's alleged treatment of former CNN journalist Kyra Phillips, comparing his behavior to a crazed stalker.
As OK! previously reported, while Phillips was busy overseas on a high-profile assignment in Iraq that Lemon had supposedly wanted for himself, he allegedly tore up pictures and papers in Phillips' desk area.
The 54-year-old correspondent, who has since taken a job with ABC News, claimed she also received a threatening text message from an unknown number that said she'd "crossed the line" and she was was "going to pay for it."
"If that's true, that's crazy a** single white female behavior," Kelly declared on the Thursday, April 6, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, referencing the famous psychological thriller about a woman who goes to criminal lengths to torment and attempt to assume the life of her roommate.
Kelly also noted that she'd asked CNN if Lemon had a documented history of being accused of "harassment or other improper" conduct by women employees, but the news network was reportedly unable to find the necessary records.
Calling the network's HR department a "hell hole" if they were telling the truth, Kelly insisted it was a lie that they couldn't verify or deny any of the stories.
"Like you can't find any other people at CNN, who were there on that team 15 years ago?" she asked. "Where are you? Where are your HR records? Because this is the reason why companies keep HR records."
- Megyn Kelly Thinks It's Unfair That Donald Trump Is Being Arrested While Hillary Clinton & Hunter Biden Are Free: 'A Double Standard'
- Megyn Kelly Believes Donald Trump's Indictment 'Helps' Him 'Politically,' But 'It's Horrible For The Country'
- Megyn Kelly Demands CNN Fire Don Lemon After Sexist & Ageist Nikki Haley Remarks: 'Do Women Matter?'
"My main takeaway is no one likes Don Lemon. No one…You know, what? If the records still corroborate, you can't find any records on this, then let's figure out whether Kyra Phillips has an NDA," Kelly continued. "Because she must not have one, right? You can't find the records. Let her speak."
"CNN, will you go on the record right now and say, ‘Kyra Phillips, if you signed an NDA in connection with this incident, you may speak publicly about it because we have no information suggesting that it happened or that you were gagged.’ I don't know what the truth is there, but I'd love to find out," the conservative media personality added. "Let's see if they do that. Let's hear! CNN, you spoke to Variety. Speak to me! Answer my questions!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!