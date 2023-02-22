Megyn Kelly Demands CNN Fire Don Lemon After Sexist & Ageist Nikki Haley Remarks: 'Do Women Matter?'

Don Lemon has returned to CNN: This Morning after his controversial remarks about Nikki Haley's age as a woman — and Megyn Kelly is not happy to see him back at his news desk.

One day before Lemon returned to the air on Wednesday, February 22, Kelly took to her SiriusXM podcast asking why new CNN boss Chris Licht hasn’t dismissed Lemon — who infuriated cohost Poppy Harlow so much with his ageist and sexist commentary that she stormed of the set in disgust on Thursday, February 16.