Megyn Kelly Slams 'Disgusting, Evil Cretin' Joy Reid for Debating Whether J.D. Vance Will Leave His 'Brown Hindu Wife' for Erika Kirk
Nov. 26 2025, Published 12:11 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly is outraged over the controversial and "vicious" comments Joy Reid recently made about Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, possibly breaking up J.D. Vance's marriage.
The journalist labeled her comments "so sick" during the Tuesday, November 25, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" after Reid talked about Erika on the latest episode of the left-wing "I've Had It" podcast.
Megyn Kelly Tears Apart Joy Reid
Megyn listed some of the things Reid said that bothered her: "She’s speculating who Erika is going to be with. She's going to break up J.D. Vance’s marriage. She's going to wind up with Don [Trump] Jr. She's not wearing the appropriate clothes in Joy Reid's view, for a widow, and the nerve to get out there. She's that other woman, ‘She's in her Tammy Faye era.’"
"F--- you, you absolute disgusting, evil cretin," she declared of Joy. "She is in mourning. You've seen her only at very public appearances, like when she accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom last night she did as a favor to me, because I've been out there for Charlie, and she knew Charlie and I were friends."
Megyn Kelly Defends Erika Kirk
Megyn defended Erika for getting dressed up for public events and noted people would also "be judging" her if she didn’t.
"So yeah, she's beautiful, and she's used to looking nice on camera, and that's to her credit, that she's able to pull it together," the “Megyn Kelly Show” host stated. "She cried the entire night through our interview the other night, she was holding it together, but she was non-stop tears, but she looked beautiful."
Megyn lashed out at "hateful" Joy for claiming "it's an ultimate MAGA fantasy" for the vice president to split from his "brown Hindu wife," Usha, and strike up a romance with Erika.
"What kind of hate — give me the divided, angry right any day of the week," Megyn stated.
Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's Hug Goes Viral
The gossip about Erika and J.D.'s relationship stemmed from their intimate hug at a Turning Point USA event. Many people thought the stars were too touchy, especially after Erika cradled the back of the vice president's head as they embraced.
She also gushed over J.D., telling the crowd, "No one will ever replace my husband — but I do see some similarities in J.D."
Erika shot down the speculation when she chatted with Megyn on her Saturday, November 22, tour stop.
"My love language is touch, if you will. So I will give you a play-by-play: They just played the emotional video. I'm walking over, [J.D.] is walking over. I'm starting to cry," the mom-of-two recalled. "He says, 'I'm so proud of you.' And I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head. Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you.'"
"They were acting like you touched the back of his a--!" Megyn joked, to which Erika replied, "I feel like I wouldn't get as much hate if I did that!"