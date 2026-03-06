Megyn Kelly Skewers Kristi Noem for Allegedly Having an Affair With Corey Lewandowski: 'He Is a Player Within the Trump Administration'

Article continues below advertisement

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly is weighing in on the rumors surrounding Kristi Noem and political adviser Corey Lewandowski. The discussion comes after Noem faced a pointed question about the alleged affair during a tense congressional hearing.

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly spoke about the rumors involving Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski on her podcast.

Kelly addressed the situation on her podcast, saying, “It was a Democrat, who, I have to say, this was so uncomfortable. It is an open secret in Washington that she's, despite the fact [that she is] married, she denies it for the record, but it is an open secret that she is having a long-term affair with Corey Lewandowski… He's also married… But to bring it up at the DHS oversight, and the way the woman did it was to say, ‘You're sleeping with a subordinate, and we have a right to ask,’ which was almost too clever, but I felt so uncomfortable…”

BREAKING: Kristi Noem REFUSES to deny sordid Lewandowski affair in brutal House hearing — with her husband sitting humiliated right behind her. pic.twitter.com/gjnEcOyoOy



Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had a very simple opportunity in Congress on Thursday.



Just say one… — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 5, 2026

The former TV host continued sharing her thoughts on how the situation was framed during the hearing. “I'm sure she would have done this had Kristi Noem been a Democrat, too. For sure, she would have been super worried about Office Protocol and not having a female boss sleep with any subordinates. Corey Lewandowski to refer to him as a subordinate is like such a joke. He's probably the reason she got the role. He is an operative. He is a player within the Trump administration. He's extremely well connected, and it's absurd to refer to him as like this, powerless, the male equivalent of an ingenue, his doe-eyed little deer… It's ridiculous. I don't know what's going on in their marriages, and I kind of feel like it's none of my business. But okay, I guess arguably it is, given that they both work for the government,” she added.

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube The alleged affair came up during a congressional hearing on March 4.

On March 4, Noem was directly questioned by Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove about the rumored relationship during a March 4 hearing before the United States House Judiciary Committee, as she testified about immigration enforcement policies. Kamlager-Dove asked Noem if she “had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski,” while her husband, Bryon Noem, was also present. Kristi immediately pushed back on the claim, saying, “I am shocked we're going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee.”

Corey previously managed Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and now works as an adviser connected to the Department of Homeland Security. Addressing the speculation, Kristi clarified his position within the government. “He is a special government employee who works for the White House. There are thousands of them in the federal government,” she said, stressing that Corey does not have the authority to make decisions for DHS.

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem denied the allegations during the exchange.

Rumors about Kristi and Corey have circulated in political circles for years, though both have repeatedly denied any romantic involvement. The hearing itself lasted several hours and focused largely on DHS policies and immigration enforcement. Much of the discussion also centered on the agency’s response to the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota earlier this year.

The political drama didn’t end there. On March 5, the president revealed a major leadership change at DHS in a post on Truth Social.

Source: MEGA Corey Lewandowski currently works as an adviser connected to DHS.

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," Donald penned.