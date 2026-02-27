'They Don't Hide It': Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Are 'Still' Getting Intimate as Alleged Explosive Affair Unfolds

Article continues below advertisement

An explosive new book details the alleged long-standing affair between Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her senior advisor Corey Lewandowski. In her forthcoming book, Undue Process: The Inside Story of Trump's Mass Deportation Program, NBC News reporter Julia Ainsley describes the relationship as "common knowledge" among Washington insiders and claims the couple is still intimate. Ainsley had conversations with Trump administration insiders who confirmed the pair is "still f------,” while insiders at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told the Ainsley the two "don't hide it."

Donald Trump Has Stood by Kristi Noem Despite Affair Rumors

Source: MEGA The President and his DHS Secretary are said to be on good terms.

Shortly after President Donald Trump's second inauguration, senior DHS officials reportedly held a clandestine meeting to discuss the "gathering crisis" caused by the relationship and how it might impact the department. The alleged affair has been described by insiders as “the worst kept secret in D.C.” The Atlantic obtained advance excerpts of Ainsley’s book, which alleges that Lewandowski — despite being a "special government employee" — wields "unchecked power" at DHS, influencing which information reaches Noem's desk and overseeing high-level contracting processes.

Corey Lewandowski Allegedly Tried Firing a Pilot Over Kristi Noem's Missing Blanket

Source: MEGA Corey Lewandowski has been described as the brains of the DHS' operations.

Ainsley details an incident on a government jet in which a story about a missing heated blanket was allegedly used as a cover to retrieve a bag belonging to Noem that contained potentially embarrassing items. Reports claim Lewandowski allegedly attempted to fire a U.S. Coast Guard pilot after her blanket was left behind during a plane transfer. During the flight, Lewandowski supposedly confronted staff about the missing item. When the pilot, Keith Thomas, took responsibility as the aircraft commander, Lewandowski reportedly said he was "relieved of his duty." Thomas was reinstated quickly because the Coast Guard could not find a replacement crew member to fly the delegation back to Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump Allegedly Views Kristi Noem's Rumored Affair as an Asset

Source: MEGA While Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is repelled by the rumors, the president disagrees.

The book also details how Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is “personally repelled” by the alleged affair as he is “a hard-liner when it comes to monogamy in marriage.” Miller reportedly warned a Customs and Border Patrol official to “stay away from Corey.” Noem and Lewandowski have repeatedly denied the allegations, with Lewandowski previously dismissing them as "bulls----.” A spokesperson for DHS dismissed the claims as "salacious, baseless gossip.” The POTUS has stood by Noem, with sources saying he views her personal controversies as an asset for the DHS role rather than a liability.

Kristi Noem Showed Off Her Husband Amid Affair Rumors

Source: MEGA Kristi and Bryon Noem have been married since 1992.