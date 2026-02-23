or
Kristi Noem's Husband Makes Rare Appearance in Video as Affair Claims Mount

Split photo Byron and Kristi Noem
Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram

Kristi and Byron Noem tied the knot in 1992.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

The rarely-seen husband of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made a cameo appearance on her social media feed amid reports of a lurid extramarital affair between Noem and her aide.

The DHS secretary appeared at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to drop off her husband, Bryon Noem, for his flight back to South Dakota in what seemed to be an obvious, flippant response to the gossip.

The video posted to Kristi's X account on Sunday, February 22, marked a rare public appearance for her spouse, following weeks of intense media speculation and reports regarding an alleged affair between her and senior aide Corey Lewandowski, who is also married.

Kristi Noem Shows Off Husband Bryon

Image of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem pointed to her husband as he checked in for his flight.
Source: @Sec_Noem/X

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem pointed to her husband as he checked in for his flight.

In the video, Kristi used the backdrop of the airport security checkpoint to criticize Democrats in Congress, accusing them of "withholding @TSA workers' paychecks" during a funding stalemate on Capitol Hill.

The appearance occurred while the Department of Homeland Security was facing scrutiny over its use of private jets and management practices, including a Wall Street Journal report about the couple's travel habits.

The relationship between Kristi and Corey is reported as a "close personal relationship" that both have vehemently denied.

'The Worst-Kept Secret in D.C.'

Image of Corey Lewandowski and his boss Kristi Noem were accused of having an affair.
Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski and his boss Kristi Noem were accused of having an affair.

Despite these denials, multiple reports characterize their bond as an open secret in Washington, D.C.

Sources have described an extramarital affair between the two that dates back several years.

Officials within DHS have reportedly referred to it as the "worst-kept secret in D.C."

Corey Lewandowski Is Kristi Noem's 'Chief Adviser'

Image of Many say Corey Lewandowski is the brains behind Kristi Noem's DHS operations.
Source: MEGA

Many say Corey Lewandowski is the brains behind Kristi Noem's DHS operations.

Corey serves as Kristi's "chief adviser," a role in which he reportedly exercises significant power over DHS operations, including personnel and contracts, despite his status as a "special government employee" with limited hours.

Many say he is the brains of the operation, which has come under harsh condemnation following the shooting deaths of American citizens by DHS officials in Minnesota.

Reports indicate the pair spend a substantial amount of time together outside of official duties. Corey has reportedly been seen at Kristi's government-owned residence.

POTUS Claims Not to Have Heard Latest Gossip on His DHS Secretary

Image of President Donald Trump said he 'had not heard' about Kristi Noem's alleged affair.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump said he 'had not heard' about Kristi Noem's alleged affair.

Additionally, they have frequently traveled together on a luxury Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet, which was intended for high-profile deportations but also features a private cabin.

President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed discomfort with their proximity and allegedly blocked Corey from becoming Kristi's formal chief of staff due to these rumors. The Republican leader recently claimed he "had not heard" about the latest reports, though sources suggest he has joked about the relationship in private.

Both Kristi and Corey have consistently maintained that the allegations are "salacious, baseless gossip" and a "disgusting lie.”

Byron has been First Gentleman of South Dakota since 2019. He owns and operates Noem Insurance, a crop insurance agency located near Castlewood, S.D. He has been married to the DHS Secretary since 1992, and the couple has three children.

