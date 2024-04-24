'Gaslighting, Manipulation, Bullying': Former 'Newsroom' Host Brooke Baldwin Reveals Why She Left CNN After 13 Years

Despite enduring the situation quietly to uphold her "good girl" image, Baldwin eventually confronted Zucker in November 2019, expressing her desire to work with a different producer, but the request was denied.

This marked a turning point for her, leading to a series of events that culminated in her exit from the network.

Zucker's refusal to address the issue led to a sense of isolation and adversity for the TV host, impacting her professional trajectory.