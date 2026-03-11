or
Megyn Kelly Declares She's 'Team' Piers Morgan in Nasty Political Feud With 'Totally Disingenuous' Ben Shapiro: 'It's Very Sad to Me'

composite photo of ben shapiro, piers morgan and megyn kelly
Source: Ben Shapiro/youtube; Megyn Kelly/youtube; Piers Morgan Uncensored/youtube

Ben Shapiro has accused the veteran British journalist of platforming 'America haters.'

March 11 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly has taken Piers Morgan's side after Ben Shapiro issued a scathing attack on the British pundit last week.

The conservative commentator, 42, branded the veteran journalist, 60, the "Jerry Springer of political television" during the March 4 episode of his YouTube series, while bashing him for platforming "America haters" by featuring critics of Israel's actions in Gaza on his show.

Morgan hit back the next day, writing on X, "If people are curious why @benshapiro has suddenly turned on me, this may explain it… the guy just can’t take anyone criticizing Israel’s govt."

Source: @piersmorgan

Megyn Kelly defended Piers Morgan during her own show on March 11.

image of Megyn Kelly said she used to be 'very good friends' with Ben Shapiro.
Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE

Megyn Kelly said she used to be 'very good friends' with Ben Shapiro.

The broadcaster added, "Ben was a regular guest on @PiersUncensored – but from the moment I became more critical of the Israeli Govt for its conduct in the war in Gaza, he stopped coming on, stopped replying to my texts, and now publicly attacks my show."

Then, in his monologue on Monday, March 9, he slammed Shapiro for accusing his show of "bringing on actual N----" and called him out for allegedly blindly supporting Israel and its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kelly, 55, subsequently came to Morgan's defense during her own show on Wednesday, March 11, declaring she's "completely on Team Piers."

'That Was Not Okay With King Ben'

image of Megyn Kelly criticized Ben Shapiro for attacking Piers Morgan over his show's guests.
Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE; ben shapiro/youtube

Megyn Kelly criticized Ben Shapiro for attacking Piers Morgan over his show's guests.

The conservative media personality condemned Shapiro for coming after Morgan over having Israel critic Dave Smith on a panel that also included pro-Israel guests.

"That was not okay with King Ben, who decided to go for him… He decided that Piers Morgan had to be reduced to a Jerry Springer-esque character," she said.

Kelly went on to call Shapiro, a former friend, "totally disingenuous" for accusing Morgan of platforming N----," and declared the Brit is "100 percent right."

'Piers Is Not a Pernicious Force'

image of The former Fox News host argued Piers Morgan is harmless.
Source: megyn kelly/youtube; piers morgan uncensored/youtube

The former Fox News host argued Piers Morgan is harmless.

"It's very sad to me as somebody who's known Ben forever, and made Ben. 100 percent he became a star on my show at Kelly File," she continued.

"I'm very sorry to see this happen. And like there is absolutely no cause to go run around policing the guests on somebody else's show," the former Fox News host continued. "And trying to diminish somebody who is as interesting but..and I mean this complimentary, benign as Piers Morgan. Piers is not a pernicious force. Piers is an interesting guy who's got an interesting show."

'Good for Piers for Fighting Back'

image of Piers Morgan hit back at Ben Shapiro during his show on March 9.
Source: piers morgan uncensored/youtube

Piers Morgan hit back at Ben Shapiro during his show on March 9.

Describing the situation as "so wrong" and "ridiculous," she added that she's "sorry to see Ben going in this direction."

"Good for Piers Morgan for fighting back," Kelly concluded.

