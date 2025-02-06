Donald Trump Faces First Articles of Impeachment for His Controversial Intentions to 'Take Over' the Gaza Strip
President Donald Trump could be facing new articles of impeachment by Texas Representative Al Green less than a month into his presidency.
The move came after Trump's controversial statement about the United States' intentions toward the Gaza Strip, sparking both criticism and support from the political sphere.
During a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the POTUS expressed his desire for the U.S. to "take over" the Gaza Strip.
On Wednesday, February 5, Green told the House floor: "The movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring Articles of Impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done."
"Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the President of the United States, the most powerful person in the world," Green told reporters. "The prime minister of Israel should be ashamed, knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said.
"Ethnic cleansing has been a crime against humanity, and I stand here today in the well to denounce what was said, to denounce what the president said, to denounce the complicity of the Prime Minister of Israel, and to remind people that Dr. [Martin Luther King Jr.] was right: 'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,'" he continued.
Republican Illinois Representative Mike Bost, standing in for Speaker Mike Johnson, said he wanted to remind members "to refrain from engaging in personalities towards the president."
Johnson gave a press conference in which he said the president's announcement Tuesday regarding Gaza had taken some by surprise but that others had cheered "all around the world" by those wanting a solution in the Middle East.
The House Speaker told reporters, "[Trump] has taken bold, decisive action to try to ensure the peace of that region. It's a bold move, certainly. Far bolder than what's been done before, but I think we've got to stand unequivocally, in an unwavering manner, with Israel, our closest friend and ally in the Middle East."
Trump is only the third U.S. president to be impeached, following Democrat Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868. While articles were brought against Richard Nixon in 1973, he resigned before a trial could take place in September 1974.
When former President Joe Biden took office in 2021, Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene filed articles of impeachment the day after the inauguration, accusing him of abusing power while he was vice president under Barack Obama. This went nowhere, while another impeachment inquiry in September 2023 presented potential impeachable offenses, but a trial did not occur.