Donald Trump Faces First Articles of Impeachment for His Controversial Intentions to 'Take Over' the Gaza Strip

Republican Illinois Representative Mike Bost, standing in for Speaker Mike Johnson, said he wanted to remind members "to refrain from engaging in personalities towards the president."

Johnson gave a press conference in which he said the president's announcement Tuesday regarding Gaza had taken some by surprise but that others had cheered "all around the world" by those wanting a solution in the Middle East.

The House Speaker told reporters, "[Trump] has taken bold, decisive action to try to ensure the peace of that region. It's a bold move, certainly. Far bolder than what's been done before, but I think we've got to stand unequivocally, in an unwavering manner, with Israel, our closest friend and ally in the Middle East."