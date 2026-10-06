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Megyn Kelly Under Fire From Critics for Saying Cornell 7 Victim May Have 'Enjoyed' Encounter Because She's Not 'Attractive:' 'Pathetic'

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Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly faced major backlash over her comments about the Cornell 7 accuser.

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Oct. 6 2026, Updated 4:30 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly faced fierce backlash after suggesting the woman at the center of the Cornell 7 case may have "enjoyed" her alleged sexual encounter because she is not considered "attractive."

The SiriusXM host made the remarks while questioning why the woman was immediately viewed as a victim.

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Megyn Kelly Weighs In on Cornell 7 Case

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image of Megyn Kelly questioned whether the Cornell 7 accuser may have 'enjoyed' the alleged encounter.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly questioned whether the Cornell 7 accuser may have 'enjoyed' the alleged encounter.

The controversy stems from a civil lawsuit filed in September by an anonymous former Cornell University student, identified as Jane Doe.

Jane Doe alleges she was drugged with ketamine and sexually assaulted by seven former Cornell students who belonged to the Chi Phi fraternity in October 2024.

During the October 5 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly argued that the public had not considered another possible explanation for the woman's behavior.

"No one will even consider the possibility that this woman made a decision to get it on with four men total, not seven, and enjoyed it because — I'm just going to be honest, she's not the most attractive gal," Kelly said.

She then commented on the woman's appearance, saying, "She's extremely beefy in her arms and her legs. She has a whole video online talking about her cankles," before suggesting the woman "possibly enjoyed being admired."

Kelly continued, "This is how women make these mistakes," arguing that the woman may have felt "admired, wanted" and even "loved by these guys at Cornell."

At this time, it is not publicly known who Jane Doe is.

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Source: @MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE

Megyn Kelly spoke on the October 5 episode of 'The Megyn Kelly Show.'

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Megyn Kelly Suggests the Encounter Made Her Feel 'Admired'

image of Megyn Kelly said the encounter may have made the Cornell 7 accuser feel 'admired' because she wasn't 'incredibly beautiful.'
Source: FACEBOOK

Megyn Kelly said the encounter may have made the Cornell 7 accuser feel 'admired' because she wasn't 'incredibly beautiful.'

"But this is probably a first for her," she said. "She's probably thrilled to be so admired because she clearly didn't grow up the incredibly beautiful one."

Kelly insisted, "I'm not trying to be insulting. I'm just trying to tell you the narrative that is likely to have occurred here, in my opinion."

She questioned why that possibility could not be considered, adding that the woman may have viewed the attention as "a win."

Kelly said the woman "liked the feeling of being s--- and desired and wanted," adding, "It happens. Sorry, it does. And that's why she kept saying yes."

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Megyn Kelly Questions Why Woman Was Called a 'Victim'

image of Megyn Kelly questioned why the woman was immediately viewed as a victim.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly questioned why the woman was immediately viewed as a victim.

Kelly also pushed back on the way the woman has been characterized throughout the controversy.

"Why do we have to go right to she's a victim?" she asked, noting that the woman herself allegedly did not initially describe the situation that way.

"This is so disempowering to all of womankind, to all of us, to our daughters," Kelly continued. "We are capable of making decisions."

"She made the decision to drink and then show up at a fraternity house at 11 o'clock," the podcaster added.

Social Media Users Rip Into Megyn Kelly

image of Social media users slammed Megyn Kelly, with one person saying she is a 'foul pig.'
Source: FACEBOOK

Social media users slammed Megyn Kelly, with one person saying she is a 'foul pig.'

Kelly's remarks immediately drew intense criticism online.

"Coming from a victim of SA. Pathetic," one person wrote.

Another accused Kelly of "rage-baiting in a gross attempt to remain relevant," adding, "Nobody gives a s--- about her opinion. Don't amplify it either."

"This was so unbelievable, even for her, I had to fact check it," a critic said. "It checked out, just like her lack of humanity, character, empathy, or kindness."

Other reactions included, "Well that's one of the worst things I've ever read," "I can't believe she said this out loud," "Disgusting," and "This is sickening."

"What the actual f---? She's gross," someone else commented, while another called Kelly "a foul pig."

"She is a disgrace to all women," a user shared.

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