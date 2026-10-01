TRUE CRIME NEWS Megyn Kelly Calls Out Comments From Florence Pugh, Jake Tapper and Other Celebs Who Condemned Cornell 7: 'You Don’t Know What You’re Talking About' Source: MEGA,CORNELL UNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK Megyn Kelly shamed stars who called for the Cornell 7 to face legal consequences. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 1 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly criticized celebrities for prematurely judging the "Cornell 7" sexual assault controversy without examining the legal facts. While condemning the individuals' shameful behavior, she emphasized that legally inappropriate actions do not inherently constitute a violent crime. The case centers on a civil lawsuit filed by a former student alleging she was gang-r---- by members of the Chi Phi fraternity in October 2024. Amid widespread public backlash and scrutiny over the university's initial disciplinary response, which was said to include having the participants write essays — a claim Cornell dismissed, saying the essays weren’t official sanctions — local authorities reopened the criminal investigation and state officials initiated an independent review.

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Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly slammed celebrities for speaking out on the Cornell 7 case.

Kelly blasted the media for calling the essays sanctions, saying, "The media is running with the narrative, ‘Oh, the boys were just told to write essays.’ That's not true. Cornell issued a statement.” But it was the torrent of celebrity reactions that really got the podcaster going. “Here's Mariska Hargitay. Hargitay just hosted the the Emmys. With her daughter, who's 15 and had her b------ toppling out of her dress. Her daughter, her 15-year-old, now she wants to lecture us on what should happen in a case like this,” Kelly spewed.

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Megyn Kelly Targets Actors

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly claimed people like Josh Gad have lost their minds.

Actor Josh Gad condemned the Cornell 7 in a viral social media post as well, blasting the aforementioned essay-writing assignments as an absurd response to a "violent and sick criminal act." An incensed Kelly blasted the Frozen star, who voiced Olaf, saying, “Like it's Bart Simpson being a little rascal about why it was wrong to brutally violate an innocent girl, we've lost our f---- minds.” In response to Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams’ call for the seven to be arrested, Kelly said, “You don’t know what you’re talking about.”

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'This Is Before We've Heard From the Boys'

Source: MEGA Florence Pugh said she feels 'so much rage' over the situation.

Actress Florence Pugh stated that "r--- is something that lives... the fear of it lives in our bodies,” adding that when stories like the Cornell 7 allegations emerge, "it makes me feel scared, it makes me feel anxious, it made me feel so much rage.” Kelly said that while she hopes the victim can heal, she also thinks it’s premature to blame the boys involved before they tell their side of the story. “What happened that night, and I think it's extremely traumatic because I think she consented, and I'm sure she's having to live with the shame and awfulness of that, of being treated like a piece of meat who didn't matter. Who's basically just a f--- buddy by these guys at this fraternity," she explained. "I don't blame her for being traumatized. I bet she really is, but that doesn't mean she gets praised as a national hero, folks. That is not the move here. Read the facts as she has alleged them. This is before we've heard from the boys."

Megyn Kelly Bashes Jake Tapper

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly told Jake Tapper to 'do a little research on the law' before commenting on the ordeal.