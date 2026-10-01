Megyn Kelly Calls Out Comments From Florence Pugh, Jake Tapper and Other Celebs Who Condemned Cornell 7: 'You Don’t Know What You’re Talking About'
Oct. 1 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
Podcaster Megyn Kelly criticized celebrities for prematurely judging the "Cornell 7" sexual assault controversy without examining the legal facts. While condemning the individuals' shameful behavior, she emphasized that legally inappropriate actions do not inherently constitute a violent crime.
The case centers on a civil lawsuit filed by a former student alleging she was gang-r---- by members of the Chi Phi fraternity in October 2024.
Amid widespread public backlash and scrutiny over the university's initial disciplinary response, which was said to include having the participants write essays — a claim Cornell dismissed, saying the essays weren’t official sanctions — local authorities reopened the criminal investigation and state officials initiated an independent review.
Kelly blasted the media for calling the essays sanctions, saying, "The media is running with the narrative, ‘Oh, the boys were just told to write essays.’ That's not true. Cornell issued a statement.”
But it was the torrent of celebrity reactions that really got the podcaster going.
“Here's Mariska Hargitay. Hargitay just hosted the the Emmys. With her daughter, who's 15 and had her b------ toppling out of her dress. Her daughter, her 15-year-old, now she wants to lecture us on what should happen in a case like this,” Kelly spewed.
Megyn Kelly Targets Actors
Actor Josh Gad condemned the Cornell 7 in a viral social media post as well, blasting the aforementioned essay-writing assignments as an absurd response to a "violent and sick criminal act."
An incensed Kelly blasted the Frozen star, who voiced Olaf, saying, “Like it's Bart Simpson being a little rascal about why it was wrong to brutally violate an innocent girl, we've lost our f---- minds.”
In response to Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams’ call for the seven to be arrested, Kelly said, “You don’t know what you’re talking about.”
- Megyn Kelly Says She's Disgusted By People 'Celebrating' Stormy Daniels 'Like She's Joan Of Arc'
- Chris Cuomo Slams Megyn Kelly After She Tells Him to 'F---' Himself Over Transgender Athletes Issue
- Megyn Kelly's Shocking Confession: TV Star Says She 'Doesn't Give a S---' About Donald Trump Getting 'Handsy' With E. Jean Carroll 20 Years Ago
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'This Is Before We've Heard From the Boys'
Actress Florence Pugh stated that "r--- is something that lives... the fear of it lives in our bodies,” adding that when stories like the Cornell 7 allegations emerge, "it makes me feel scared, it makes me feel anxious, it made me feel so much rage.”
Kelly said that while she hopes the victim can heal, she also thinks it’s premature to blame the boys involved before they tell their side of the story.
“What happened that night, and I think it's extremely traumatic because I think she consented, and I'm sure she's having to live with the shame and awfulness of that, of being treated like a piece of meat who didn't matter. Who's basically just a f--- buddy by these guys at this fraternity," she explained. "I don't blame her for being traumatized. I bet she really is, but that doesn't mean she gets praised as a national hero, folks. That is not the move here. Read the facts as she has alleged them. This is before we've heard from the boys."
Megyn Kelly Bashes Jake Tapper
Kelly reserved special ire for CNN’s Jake Tapper, whom she blasted for bringing his own daughter into the story.
“Here's Jake Tapper bringing up his own daughter to D.A. Matthew Van Houten... Good for him [Houten]. Jake Tapper knows nothing. He knows absolutely nothing. Do a little research on the law before you try to avenge the women of America; you'd be so outraged at the DA. I think you'd be outraged at your daughter if you read her own statement that over and over she said, “Sure, sure, sure,’” she exclaimed.
One celebrity, however, praised Kelly for saying the media was covering the story unfairly.
“Since we often beat up on Sunny Hostin here with good reason, let's face it. I will play her soundbite, getting this right... Good for her,” Kelly said.