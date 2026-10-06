'Shut Up and Stick to Singing': Megyn Kelly Slams 'Moron' Olivia Rodrigo and Other Celebrities Wading Into the 'Cornell 7' Case

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Podcaster slammed 23-year-old pop star Olivia Rodrigo and other celebrities, criticizing them for weighing in on the "Cornell 7" sexual assault lawsuit without understanding the legal facts. The controversy stems from an explosive civil lawsuit filed in September by an anonymous woman ("Jane Doe"). She alleges that she was drugged with ketamine and sexually assaulted in October 2024 by seven former Cornell University students who were members of the Chi Phi fraternity. As details of the lawsuit went viral — including public outrage over the university allegedly assigning the students essay-writing reflections rather than immediate expulsion — numerous celebrities used their platforms to condemn the accused men.

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'Take Your Seat'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly criticized Olivia Rodrigo's take, telling her to 'shut up' and sing her 'depressing songs.'

The 55-year-old former Fox News host blasted the situation as a "deeply immoral" lack of due process, emphasizing that these are civil allegations not yet proven in a criminal court. After Rodrigo publicly backed the accuser and stated "shame on Cornell” and "every institution who protects rapists and abusers over women,” Kelly unloaded on the singer on "The Megyn Kelly Show." “Olivia’s figured it out, folks,” Kelly sneered as she read Rodrigo’s Instagram statement. “You don’t know what you’re talking about. Shut up and stick to singing. I liked you better when you were in front of a microphone singing your weird little depressing songs. Shut up. You don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s better to keep your mouth shut and let people suspect you’re an idiot than to open it and prove you right. Ever hear that saying? It applies to you, sweetheart. Be quiet. Go away. See you at the concert. Adults are talking. Take your seat.”

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Source: MEGA Florence Pugh, Josh Gad and Hudson Williams have all condemned the fraternity brothers and how Cornell handled the case.

Kelly also blasted the Grammy-winning star as a “no nothing moron” who was “autotuned into fame.” Kelly also criticized “the celebrity class,” including actors Florence Pugh, Josh Gad and Hudson Williams, all of whom chimed in on the case. Pugh had posted about feeling "so much rage" and fear regarding the allegations. On her show, Kelly slammed Pugh and other celebrities, stating they "don't know what you're talking about" and rushed to judgment before hearing from the accused students or understanding the legal context of the case.

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Source: MEGA The podcast also criticized Frozen's Josh Gad for speaking out on the situation.

When Gad, best known for his work as the voice of Olaf in Disney’s animated Frozen, condemned the fraternity brothers and Williams called for their immediate arrest, Kelly compared their legal understanding to "Bart Simpson being a little rascal.” Kelly’s harsh rhetoric sparked immediate backlash from Rodrigo’s fan base and progressive commentators. Online critics, including users in the Olivia Rodrigo Reddit Community, pointed out that Kelly resorted to personal insults and half-baked teardowns instead of addressing the core details of the civil complaint, while defending Rodrigo's history of advocating for women's safety.

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Slam Megyn Kelly

Source: MEGA The pop star's fans called Megyn Kelly 'bitter,' insane' and 'truly awful.'