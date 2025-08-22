Megyn Kelly Unloads on Jennifer Aniston for 'Whining' About Fame: 'The Nerve of This Woman'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly went after Jennifer Aniston for “whining” about the downside of fame in her new Vanity Fair profile.

The feature, entitled, Zen and the Art of Being Jennifer Aniston, paints the Friends star as “an exquisitely maintained, 56-year-old, a monument to self-care.” But it was Aniston’s comments about her very public 2005 split from Brad Pitt that triggered Kelly to go on a rant. “It was such juicy reading for people; if they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids,” Aniston told the magazine. She admitted the coverage hit her hard, saying, “They were sort of building us up and then tearing you down. … They think you signed up for it, so you take it, but we really didn’t sign up for that.”

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly accused the actress of hypocrisy on women’s rights.

But Kelly couldn’t let that slide. “You didn’t?” she fired back during her August 21 episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show." “How did she not sign up for that? She was on the cover of Vanity Fair without her pants on. She coveted attention and publicity with the best of them. You did sign up for it. This is America. You take the good with the bad when you willingly become a public figure.” “The nerve of this woman… You are the one who put yourself in the public eye and cultivated and chased after this kind of attention. No one would be talking about you if you hadn’t put yourself there. Just be grateful that there’s interest. That interest is why you have multimillion-dollar homes, luxury cars and why you keep getting cast in movies. So shut the f--- up. No one wants to hear your complaints.”

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly called Jennifer Aniston a whiner on her podcast.

She also slammed Aniston for what she sees as hypocrisy on women’s rights. Kelly recalled how Aniston fired back at J.D. Vance’s “childless cat ladies with miserable lives” remark during the 2024 election. "I truly can’t believe that this is coming from a potential VP of the United States," Aniston wrote on Instagram at the time. "All I can say is… Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day."

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

But Kelly thinks Aniston’s politics don’t line up with her personal choices, noting that she still has “weekly dinners” with Jimmy Kimmel. “She’s a big women’s rights supporter. She never misses a chance – Jimmy Kimmel, who literally starred in The Man Show, which for years, was doing segments like this one with the ladies…” Kelly said as a clip from the series of bikini-clad women bouncing on trampolines played.

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly Kelly said Jennifer Aniston did sign up for fame.

She then pounced on a sweet comment from Jason Bateman, who had nothing but praise for Aniston’s role in his daughters’ lives. “She’s the first one to call or text about big dates in the girls’ lives. She has questions about boyfriends, asked if she would qualify as an aunt,” Bateman shared, even calling Aniston “almost closer to a co-mom with Amanda [Anka].”

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly slammed Jennifer Aniston for her 'Vanity Fair' interview.

That struck another nerve for the podcast host. “What in the actual F?” she snapped. “If [my husband] Doug [Brunt] ever told Vanity Fair that I had a co-mom in my motherhood, I would probably [punch him] in the gut and say, ‘How could you have been so stupid and clueless and cruel?’”