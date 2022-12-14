Mel B & Ex Stephen Belafonte File Court Docs Over Their Daughter, Accuse Each Other Of Substance Abuse And More

The drama between Melanie "Mel B" Brown and ex-husband Stephen Belafonte doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

According to recently filed court documents, Belafonte requested an emergency hearing in order to discuss their 11-year-old daughter Madison's upcoming trip to visit the Spice Girls alum in the U.K., claiming the singer has been drinking and exhibiting bizarre behavior when she's with their offspring.

However, the British superstar has now fought back, asking the judge to dismiss his wishes, insisting he's the one who needs help.